The big news: Ukraine and Russia agree to hold peace talks, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Uttar Pradesh records 54.53% voter turnout in fifth phase of polls, and violence reported in West Bengal during civic elections.
A look at the most important developments of the day:
- Ukraine agrees to meet Russian delegation for ‘peace talks’ on Belarus border: Earlier in the day, the United Nations’ refugee agency said that as many as 3,68,000 people have fled Ukraine since the invasion by Russia began.
- 54.53% voter turnout recorded in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections: Polls took place for 61 seats across 12 districts, including Ayodhya, Amethi and Rae Bareli.
- Vladimir Putin orders military to put Russia’s nuclear arms forces on high alert: He said that western nations were putting ‘illegitimate sanctions’ on Russia.
- Clashes take place between BJP and Trinamool workers during West Bengal civic polls: The state was voting to elect members of 107 municipalities across the state.
- Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah arrested again hours after getting bail: ‘The Kashmir Walla’ editor was arrested earlier on February 4 for posting allegedly anti-national content on social media.
- Government working tirelessly to bring back Indians from Ukraine, says Narendra Modi: India is evacuating its citizens through countries neighbouring Ukraine after Kyiv closed down its airspace for civilian aircraft.
- Western countries agree to cut off some Russian banks from global interbank payments system: Moscow heavily relies on the system called Swift for trading its resources, especially for the payments for its oil and gas exports.
- Second Air India evacuation flight lands in Delhi carrying 250 Indians from Ukraine: The plane took off from the Romanian capital of Bucharest as Kyiv has closed down its airspace for civilian aircraft due to the Russian offensive.
- Two killed, five injured after mortar explodes inside home in Manipur: The two had picked up the bomb from near a training centre of the Border Security Force.
- BJP chief JP Nadda’s Twitter account hacked, now restored: The tweets, which have now been deleted, had sought donations for Ukraine and Russia in the form of cryptocurrency.