A look at the most important developments of the day:

India raises concerns as students stuck in Ukraine’s Sumy say they are facing water, food shortages: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi sought ceasefire to evacuate citizens stranded in conflict zones of the country.

Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, dies at 52: Warne, undoubtedly the greatest leg-spinner the game has seen, played 145 Tests and 194 One-Day Internationals for Australia and picked up 1,001 wickets in all.

Suicide bombing at Shia mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar city kills 56, injures over 190: CCTV footage showed one armed man attacking the police before entering the premises.

India abstains from voting on resolution by UN rights body to probe Russian violations in Ukraine: The United Nations Human Rights Council, however, approved the investigation with 32 members voting in favour of the motion.

India cancelled orders for MiG-29 jets from Russia over last few weeks, claims US: It will be difficult for any country to purchase military equipment from Russia after sanctions by the United States, the administration said.

Russia expands restrictions on Facebook and several news websites including BBC: Moscow had put restrictions on access to Facebook and Twitter soon after it invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Meghalaya becomes ninth state to withdraw general consent to CBI: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, whose party is in power with the BJP’s support, said it is ‘normal’ and that many states have taken this step.

Make arrangements for journalist Sajad Gul to appear for his exams, Jammu and Kashmir HC tells jail officials: While Gul got bail in a criminal conspiracy case on January 15, he was not released from prison as his name appeared in an FIR lodged earlier in the month.

ED says there was typo in previous plea seeking remand of Nawab Malik: The Maharashtra minister’s lawyer asked the Enforcement Directorate to ‘apply its mind’ and do its ‘homework’ properly. Assets of over 94% of candidates seeking re-election in Uttar Pradesh have risen since 2017, shows report: The number of candidates with criminal cases has also increased from 859 in 2017 to 1,142 in 2022, analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms showed.

