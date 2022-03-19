The big news: India and Japan call for peaceful resolution in Ukraine, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Punjab Chief Minister announced recruitment for 25,000 state jobs, and Russia launched hypersonic missile to destroy Ukrainian weapon store.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- Japan and India press for peaceful solution on Ukraine crisis based on international law: Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, India has abstained from voting on three United Nations resolutions on the subject.
- Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announces recruitment for 25,000 vacant posts in state departments: Ten AAP MLAs took oath as Cabinet ministers on Saturday.
- Russia launches hypersonic missile to destroy an underground weapons storage warehouse in Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday urged Russia to hold meaningful talks.
- G-23 is part of Congress and not a rebel faction, says Mani Shankar Aiyar: Congress needed to strengthen itself as weaknesses had developed in the party over seven to eight years, Aiyar said.
- Wildfire breaks out near sanctuary for Asiatic lions in Gujarat: Over 300 forest personnel and firefighters have brought the blaze under control, which erupted on Friday evening.
- AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel says party ready to ally with NCP and Congress: There is no room for a fourth partner in the Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.
- Body of Indian student killed in Ukraine to be donated for medical research, says family: Naveen Gyanagoudar’s family said it will donate the body to the SS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Karnataka’s Davanagere district.
- Stan Swamy’s death will always be stain on India’s human rights record, says UN working group: The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said that the activist died in ‘circumstances that were utterly preventable’.
- Congress open to all alliances to form government in Goa, says ‘all is not well’ in BJP: Congress leader Digambar Kamat appealed to all elected non-BJP MLAs to ‘take steps’ to allow the formation of a government in Goa.
- War is in no one’s interest, Chinese president tells Joe Biden while talking about Ukraine crisis: Xi added that China and the US should ‘shoulder their share of international responsibilities and work for world peace and tranquility’.