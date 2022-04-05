The big news: Rajya Sabha passes Bill to merge Delhi civic bodies, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Elon Musk said he will join Twitter’s board of directors, and Pakistan’s Supreme Court sought a record of no-confidence proceedings.
A look at the top developments of the day:
- Rajya Sabha passes Bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi: BJP is intentionally merging the civic bodies to postpone the municipal elections scheduled in April, said Aam Aadmi Party.
- Elon Musk to join Twitter’s board of directors, promises ‘significant improvements’: On Monday, Musk bought a 9.2% stake in the microblogging platform, making him the largest shareholder of the company.
- Pakistan Supreme Court seeks record of no-confidence proceedings in National Assembly: The court wanted to determine the legality of the Assembly Speaker dismissing the no-trust motion against the government.
- Sri Lanka’s ruling coalition loses majority amid protests over economic crisis: The newly appointed finance minister announced that he was quitting less than 24 hours after he accepted the post.
- Haryana Assembly passes resolution opposing Punjab’s claim over common capital Chandigarh: The Assembly also sought the completion of the Satluj-Yamuna Link Canal, and the transfer of Hindi-speaking areas in Punjab to Haryana.
- Delhi Jal Board withdraws circular allowing two hours’ leave to Muslim employees during Ramzan: The BJP had criticised the authority in connection with the circular, and alleged that it was an example of appeasement politics.
- Ban on meat shops during Navratri will be strictly implemented, says south Delhi mayor: Mukkesh Suryaan claimed he requested for the closure of meat shops in response to complaints and that it does not violate anyone’s personal freedoms.
- Amid calls to stop using loudspeakers at mosques, Karnataka Chief Minister says High Court has banned their use: Hindutva group Sri Rama Sene has launched a campaign against the azaan, the call for prayer from mosques.
- Two former militants killed in gunfight, say Assam police: The two were allegedly involved in dacoities in three villages near the India-Bhutan border on March 29.
- Centre orders blocking of 22 YouTube channels for allegedly spreading disinformation: Four of these are being run from Pakistan, the government said in a statement.