An officer of the Railway Protection Force was killed and another injured in a suspected militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday. The attack took place in near a tea stall in Kakapora town. The police have cordoned off the area.

The Kashmir Zone Police said that the the two officers were taken to a hospital after being shot. Head Constable Surinder Singh died at the hospital, reported PTI. The injured officer has been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Devraj.

#Terrorists fired upon RPF personnel at Kakapora, #Pulwama. In this #terror incident, 02 RPF personnel sustained bullet injuries & were evacuated to hospital, where 01 RPF personnel succumbed & attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 18, 2022

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack on the Railway Protection Force presonnel.

“I salute the bravery of HC Surinder Kumar, who attained martyrdom,” his office tweeted. “The perpetrators of barbaric act will not be spared. Condolences to the grieving family and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Strongly condemn despicable terror attack on RPF personnel in Pulwama. I salute the bravery of HC Surinder Kumar, who attained martyrdom. The perpetrators of barbaric act will not be spared. Condolences to the grieving family & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 18, 2022

In the past few weeks, militants have stepped up their attack on security forces, civilians and local body members.

On April 15, a panchayat head was killed by suspected militants in Baramulla district. Two days before that, Satish Kumar Singh, a driver by profession, was killed by suspected militants in Shopian district.

On April 2, two non-local labourers were injured in a suspected militant attack in Pulwama district. The next day, two non-locals were again targeted in the district. A Central Reserve Police Force personnel was killed and another injured in Srinagar in the same day.

A Kashmiri Pandit was also shot at in Shopian on April 4.

On April 7, a non-local driver had sustained injuries in an attack in Pulwama.