A look at the top headlines of the day:

MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked for delivering provocative speech at Aurangabad rally: Despite this, he urged Hindus to play the Hanuman Chalisa if mosques use loudspeakers on Wednesday. Fresh communal clashes in Jodhpur on Eid, curfew imposed: Five police officers were injured on Monday as Hindus and Muslims hurled stones at each other over hoisting of a religious flag in the city’s Jalori Gate area.

India’s rank on World Press Freedom Index falls to 150 out of 180 countries: Reporters Without Borders reiterated its last year’s description of the country as one of the world’s most dangerous ones for the media.

LIC shares have been ‘significantly undervalued’, alleges Congress: Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala made the allegation a day before the initial public offering of India’s biggest insurer is slated to open.

Two Adivasi men allegedly lynched on suspicion of killing cow in Madhya Pradesh: The complainant, who was also injured in the assault, alleged that the attackers belong to the Hindutva group, the Bajrang Dal.

Myanmar news outfit Mizzima rebuts Centre’s claim that its journalists are untraceable: The journalists and their families reported to a police station in Delhi before being given protection by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Mizzima said.

Weeks after Chennai man’s death in custody, video shows police chasing and beating him up: The footage emerged amid allegations by the man’s family that he died due to police torture.

PM Modi calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine during Europe visit: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hoped that India will use its influence over Russia to end the war.

April was India’s third-hottest month since 1901: The average maximum temperature recorded was 35.30 degrees Celsius, 1.36 degrees above normal.

J&K State Investigation Agency files chargesheet against three alleged Hizbul militants: One of them was allegedly posing as a student in Pakistan but had been visiting terror training facilities there.

