The big news: FIR filed against Raj Thackeray for Aurangabad rally speech, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A curfew was imposed in Jodhpur after communal clashes erupted on Eid, and India’s rank on World Press Freedom Index fell eight places to 150.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked for delivering provocative speech at Aurangabad rally: Despite this, he urged Hindus to play the Hanuman Chalisa if mosques use loudspeakers on Wednesday.
- Fresh communal clashes in Jodhpur on Eid, curfew imposed: Five police officers were injured on Monday as Hindus and Muslims hurled stones at each other over hoisting of a religious flag in the city’s Jalori Gate area.
- India’s rank on World Press Freedom Index falls to 150 out of 180 countries: Reporters Without Borders reiterated its last year’s description of the country as one of the world’s most dangerous ones for the media.
- LIC shares have been ‘significantly undervalued’, alleges Congress: Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala made the allegation a day before the initial public offering of India’s biggest insurer is slated to open.
- Two Adivasi men allegedly lynched on suspicion of killing cow in Madhya Pradesh: The complainant, who was also injured in the assault, alleged that the attackers belong to the Hindutva group, the Bajrang Dal.
- Myanmar news outfit Mizzima rebuts Centre’s claim that its journalists are untraceable: The journalists and their families reported to a police station in Delhi before being given protection by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Mizzima said.
- Weeks after Chennai man’s death in custody, video shows police chasing and beating him up: The footage emerged amid allegations by the man’s family that he died due to police torture.
- PM Modi calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine during Europe visit: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hoped that India will use its influence over Russia to end the war.
- April was India’s third-hottest month since 1901: The average maximum temperature recorded was 35.30 degrees Celsius, 1.36 degrees above normal.
- J&K State Investigation Agency files chargesheet against three alleged Hizbul militants: One of them was allegedly posing as a student in Pakistan but had been visiting terror training facilities there.