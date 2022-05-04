A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Life Insurance Corporation IPO subscribed 67% on day 1: The subscription quota reserved for policyholders of the insurance behemoth was oversubscribed by 1.90 times.
  2. Reserve Bank of India raises repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40% to control inflation: Sensex plunges by over 1,300 points, Nifty ends below 16,700 due to hike in repo rate.
  3. Jignesh Mevani calls for strike in Gujarat if Una protest cases against Dalits are not withdrawn: In 2016, four Dalit men in Somnath district were stripped and killed by an upper-caste mob for skinning a dead cow.
  4. Demolition drive underway in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area: Demolitions by Delhi civic bodies are communally motivated, allege civil society organisations
  5. Teenagers allegedly raped by police officer in Uttar Pradesh when she went to file gangrape complaint: The accused station house officer was arrested near the Allahabad High Court.
  6. Hanuman Chalisa will be played outside mosques till loudspeakers are removed, says Raj Thackeray: Over 250 members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have been detained across the state for playing the Hindu hymn on loudspeakers outside mosques.
  7. European Union proposes ban on import of Russian crude oil in six months: Russian President Vladimir Putin must pay a high price for his brutal aggression in Ukraine, the association said.
  8. Woman allegedly raped and stabbed by two men in Gurugram, one arrested: The woman’s condition is critical and she is not in a position to give her statement, said the police.
  9. ‘The Kashmir Files’ director alleges he was banned by two press clubs ‘undemocratically’: The Press Club of India says that it is not allowing any events on the day that the director has scheduled his conference.
  10. Delhi High Court tells Twitter to take down five posts critiquing historian Vikram Sampath yet again: In February, historian Audrey Truschke was restrained from posting defamatory content about Sampath.