A look at the top headlines of the day:

Petrol prices to come down by Rs 9.5 a litre, diesel by Rs 7 as Centre cuts excise duty: The government also announced a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder for more than 9 crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. DU professor gets bail after being held for post on shivling claimed to be found at Gyanvapi mosque: Ratan Lal had been booked on Wednesday after a lawyer filed a complaint alleging that the Facebook post had hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in national elections: Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese is now likely to take over as the next prime minister. Nine bodies recovered from tunnel collapse site in J&K’s Ramban district: Rescue efforts resumed on Saturday morning after they were suspended overnight due to a landslide. Assam floods toll rises to 14, lives of over 7.12 lakh citizens disrupted: In the three districts of Cachar, Lakhimpur and Nagaon, four residents, including two children, died by drowning on Friday. Cracks in India’s democracy will cause problems for entire world, says Rahul Gandhi: He said that while the BJP stifles voices, the Congress listens to citizens. Illegal entry charges against Mehul Choksi dropped in Dominica: The fugitive businessman was arrested in the Caribbean island country in May last year and released on bail two months later. Centre issues alert to keep close watch on international entry points for monkeypox cases: The rare infection is mainly spread by wild animals in parts of West or Central Africa but has been reported across several countries. Man found dead in MP’s Neemuch district, video shows him being beaten on suspicion of being Muslim: Bhawarlal Jain, who had a mental illness, was missing since May 15. Upper caste students in Uttarakhand boycott meals made by Dalit cook second time in five months: The cook was sacked in December after 43 upper caste students refused to eat mid-day meals she prepared.