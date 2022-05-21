The big news: Fuel prices to drop as Centre reduces excise duty, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A DU professor was granted bail after he was arrested for post about Gyanvapi mosque, and Scott Morrison’s party lost the Australian elections.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Petrol prices to come down by Rs 9.5 a litre, diesel by Rs 7 as Centre cuts excise duty: The government also announced a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder for more than 9 crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.
- DU professor gets bail after being held for post on shivling claimed to be found at Gyanvapi mosque: Ratan Lal had been booked on Wednesday after a lawyer filed a complaint alleging that the Facebook post had hurt the sentiments of Hindus.
- Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes defeat in national elections: Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese is now likely to take over as the next prime minister.
- Nine bodies recovered from tunnel collapse site in J&K’s Ramban district: Rescue efforts resumed on Saturday morning after they were suspended overnight due to a landslide.
- Assam floods toll rises to 14, lives of over 7.12 lakh citizens disrupted: In the three districts of Cachar, Lakhimpur and Nagaon, four residents, including two children, died by drowning on Friday.
- Cracks in India’s democracy will cause problems for entire world, says Rahul Gandhi: He said that while the BJP stifles voices, the Congress listens to citizens.
- Illegal entry charges against Mehul Choksi dropped in Dominica: The fugitive businessman was arrested in the Caribbean island country in May last year and released on bail two months later.
- Centre issues alert to keep close watch on international entry points for monkeypox cases: The rare infection is mainly spread by wild animals in parts of West or Central Africa but has been reported across several countries.
- Man found dead in MP’s Neemuch district, video shows him being beaten on suspicion of being Muslim: Bhawarlal Jain, who had a mental illness, was missing since May 15.
- Upper caste students in Uttarakhand boycott meals made by Dalit cook second time in five months: The cook was sacked in December after 43 upper caste students refused to eat mid-day meals she prepared.