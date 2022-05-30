A look at the top headlines of the day:

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain arrested by ED in alleged money laundering case: In April, the agency had attached immovable property worth Rs 4.81 crore allegedly belonging to companies linked to the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

Two dead, several injured as heavy rains lash Delhi: The Delhi Police said that 294 calls were made till 8 pm to report fallen trees in various parts of the city. Punjab to set up inquiry commission under High Court judge to probe Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Meanwhile, the leader of a criminal gang, which has claimed responsibility for the murder, asked a Delhi court not to hand him over to the Punjab Police.

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai after Aryan Khan is cleared in drugs case: After the SIT reported irregularities in the raids conducted by Wankhede, there was a growing call for an inquiry against him for a botched investigation.

Main accused in Assam police station fire case dies allegedly trying to escape custody: A police escort vehicle allegedly hit Ashikul Islam, who was accused of inciting a mob to burn down the Batadrava station in Nagaon district on May 21.

Congress leaders express dismay about Rajya Sabha nominees, say ‘penance fell short’: The party on Sunday selected ten leaders from seven states for the elections to the Upper House of Parliament.

21 bodies recovered from wreckage in Nepal plane crash: The aircraft, operated by Tara Air, had 22 passengers on board, including four Indians.

Hindu litigants’ plea in Gyanvapi case violates Places of Worship Act, mosque panel tells court: Meanwhile, a fast-track court in Varanasi adjourned hearing on a Hindutva body’s plea to offer prayers at mosque till July 8.

Ink thrown at farm leader Rakesh Tikait at an event in Bengaluru: Three persons have been detained in connection with the attack, the police said.

PM Modi releases benefits for children who lost parents to Covid-19: The prime minister said that a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000 would also be paid to the beneficiaries through various government programmes.

