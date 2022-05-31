A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Jailed gangster claims he is being falsely implicated for singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder: The artiste was cremated at his ancestral village in Punjab.
  2. Indian economy grew at 8.7% in 2021-’22: The country registered GDP growth of 4.1% in the January-March quarter.
  3. Centre directs states, Union Territories to send samples of suspected monkeypox cases for testing: There are no reported cases of the disease in India, the health ministry said.
  4. Delhi minister Satyendar Jain sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till June 9: False case filed against the minister, says Arvind Kejriwal
  5. Prashant Kishor says he will not work with Congress again: The leaders of the party are such that they will go down and take everyone with them, he said.
  6. Gyanvapi mosque case will be decided by courts and the Constitution, says BJP President JP Nadda: The party will follow the order of the court in letter and spirit, he says.
  7. Hardik Patel says he will join BJP on June 2: The Patidar leader had quit the Congress on May 18, accusing it of working against the interests of society and the country.
  8. School teacher shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district: The firing occurred outside a high school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam, where Rajni Bala was posted.
  9. Umar Khalid’s speech not a terrorist act, says Delhi High Court: The police have alleged that the speech made in Maharashtra’s Amravati in February 2020 was part of a conspiracy to incite riots in Delhi that month.
  10. European Union agrees to ban 90% of Russian oil imports: Sanctions were also placed on Moscow’s biggest bank and three state media outlets.