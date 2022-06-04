The big news: 36 persons arrested in Kanpur violence and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Three persons, including minors were arrested in Hyderabad gangrape case, and Jignesh Mevani got bail in 2017 ‘Azadi March’ matter.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- 36 persons arrested, police file three cases in Kanpur violence: Clashes broke out on Friday during a shutdown called by the Muslim community against comments made about Prophet Muhammad by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
- Three arrested for Hyderabad gangrape, two of them are minors: Two other teenagers are absconding, the police said.
- Jignesh Mevani gets bail in 2017 ‘Azadi March’ case: The Independent MLA and nine others were convicted for unlawful assembly on May 5.
- YouTube, Twitter asked to take down deodorant ads for ‘detrimental portrayal’ of women: The information and broadcasting ministry took the action after social media users called out the brand Layer’r Shot for “encouraging rape culture”.
- Plea alleging forced conversion cannot be based on information from social media, says Delhi HC: The court held that it is an individual’s constitutional right to choose their own religion and to convert if they wish to.
- Eight killed, 15 injured in explosion in Hapur factory in UP: A fire broke out following a blast in a boiler in at an electronic equipment manufacturing unit.
- Centre approves proposal to reduce provident fund interest rate to 8.1% from 8.5%: The new rate of interest on the retirement fund deposits is the lowest since 1977-’78, when it was 8%.
- Hindutva bodies give call for worship in Srirangapatna mosque, prohibitory orders issued: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other organisations have claimed that the town’s Jamia mosque had been built after razing a Hanuman temple.
- P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal among 41 candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha: Those who won uncontested include 14 BJP and four Congress leaders.
- Heatwave likely in North West, Central India till June 8, says weather department: The maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2 degrees Celsius in these parts of the country over the next three days.