A look at the top headlines of the day:

36 persons arrested, police file three cases in Kanpur violence: Clashes broke out on Friday during a shutdown called by the Muslim community against comments made about Prophet Muhammad by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Three arrested for Hyderabad gangrape, two of them are minors: Two other teenagers are absconding, the police said. Jignesh Mevani gets bail in 2017 ‘Azadi March’ case: The Independent MLA and nine others were convicted for unlawful assembly on May 5. YouTube, Twitter asked to take down deodorant ads for ‘detrimental portrayal’ of women: The information and broadcasting ministry took the action after social media users called out the brand Layer’r Shot for “encouraging rape culture”. Plea alleging forced conversion cannot be based on information from social media, says Delhi HC: The court held that it is an individual’s constitutional right to choose their own religion and to convert if they wish to. Eight killed, 15 injured in explosion in Hapur factory in UP: A fire broke out following a blast in a boiler in at an electronic equipment manufacturing unit. Centre approves proposal to reduce provident fund interest rate to 8.1% from 8.5%: The new rate of interest on the retirement fund deposits is the lowest since 1977-’78, when it was 8%. Hindutva bodies give call for worship in Srirangapatna mosque, prohibitory orders issued: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other organisations have claimed that the town’s Jamia mosque had been built after razing a Hanuman temple. P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal among 41 candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha: Those who won uncontested include 14 BJP and four Congress leaders. Heatwave likely in North West, Central India till June 8, says weather department: The maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2 degrees Celsius in these parts of the country over the next three days.