The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday said that they have summoned suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

“Nupur Sharma has been asked to appear on June 22,” Ashok Kadlag, a senior inspector at Mumbra Police Station in Thane district, told Scroll.in.

Sharma was suspended on Sunday from the party for her remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a debate on Times Now television channel on May 26.

The BJP also expelled Naveen Jindal, the media head of BJP’s Delhi unit. Jindal had posted a tweet on June 1 about the Prophet but it was later deleted.

The BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal after several West Asian countries condemned the remarks about Prophet Muhammad by the party spokespersons.

Several countries and organisations such as Libya, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bahrain, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Jordan, Indonesia, the Maldives, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Gulf Cooperation Council have so far lodged protests against the remarks by the two BJP spokespersons.

A supermarket in Kuwait took Indian products off its shelves in protest against the suspended BJP spokesperson’s comments. Kuwait’s foreign ministry also summoned the Indian Ambassador to the country, Sibi George, and handed over an official protest note.

Meanwhile, several first information reports have been filed against Sharma.

In Hyderabad, sub inspector P Ravindar filed a complaint against her saying that she had used “abusive words against Prophet Muhammad” and “maliciously insulted” Islam on television.

Two other complaints have been lodged in Mumbai’s Pydhonie and Thane’s Bhiwandi City police stations.

On Sunday, following the disciplinary action against her, Sharma issued an apology.

“If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement,” Sharma wrote. “It was never my intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.”