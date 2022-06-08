The big news: ‘The Caravan’ journalist accuses J&K police of harassment, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The DGCA said flyers who do not wear masks can be de-boarded, and a US general called China building infrastructure near Ladakh as alarming.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- ‘The Caravan’ journalist Shahid Tantray says J&K police is harassing him and his family: The police allegedly threatened to arrest the reporter under false cases for his reports on Kashmir.
- Passengers who refuse to wear masks should be de-boarded from flights, says aviation regulator: Those who do not follow the guidelines even after repeated warnings can be treated as ‘unruly passengers’, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
- Defence infrastructure being built by China near Ladakh is alarming, says top US Army general: Beijing’s ‘incremental and insidious path’ to destabilise the Indo-Pacific region is not helpful, says General Charles Flynn.
- RBI raises repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90%, predicts further rise in inflation: The central bank has hiked the key lending rate twice within five weeks.
- Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is mastermind behind Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, say Delhi Police: Bishnoi has denied his involvement, claiming that his gang members planned and executed the killing without him.
- Irresponsible conduct by news channels have embarrassed India, says Editors Guild: The statement came amid the controversy over derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad made during a TV debate by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
- Allegations against Kerala CM have no ‘political agenda’, claims woman accused in gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh has alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan had taken a bag full of currency to the United Arab Emirates in 2016.
- Ranked lowest in Environment Performance Index, India claims report used ‘unscientific methods’: The country’s low rank was attributed to its ‘dangerous air quality and rapidly rising greenhouse gas emissions’.
- Mumbai reports 1,765 new coronavirus cases – 42% jump in infections from a day ago: The daily test positivity rate in the city was 9.19%.
- AAP dissolves Gujarat unit ahead of Assembly elections: A ‘larger and more powerful structure’ will be put in place as part of the poll strategy, the party’s state chief said.