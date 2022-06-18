A look at the top headlines of the day:

Home, defence ministries announce 10% job quota for Agnipath recruits as protests continue: A three-year age relaxation will also be given to Agniveers who want to join CAPF and Assam Rifles after completing their service. Farooq Abdullah turns down offer to be Opposition candidate for presidential polls: On Monday, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar had also declined the proposal. Satyendar Jain denied bail in money laundering case: A Central Bureau of Investigation court had reserved its order on Tuesday on the plea filed by the AAP leader. Plea in Supreme Court seeks probe by SIT into Agnipath protests: The petitioner also sought that a committee be formed to examine the impact of the recruitment scheme on the armed forces and India’s national security. Centre notifies rules to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar: The move allows electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar numbers of citizens who want to register as voters to establish their identity. Sikh man dies in attack on Kabul gurudwara: The gunmen who had stormed the shrine have also been killed, while a Taliban fighter was shot dead in crossfire. Elections in Jammu and Kashmir likely by end of this year, says Rajnath Singh: The defence minister made the comments two days after the Election Commission started the process to revise electoral rolls for the erstwhile state. Toll from Assam floods rises to 55 after nine more residents die: The state administration has set up 605 relief camps, which are currently housing 1.08 lakh citizens. Did not anticipate protests against Agnipath scheme, says Navy chief: Admiral R Hari Kumar said that the protests were taking place due to ‘misinformation and misunderstanding’. UK begins pilot project to electronically tag asylum seekers: Refugee rights activists described the move as draconian but Boris Johnson said the scheme is essential to stop people from ‘simply vanishing’ into the country.