A look at the top headlines of the day:

Agnipath aspirants must pledge they did not participate in protests, says defence ministry: The scheme will not be rolled back, Lieutenant General Anil Puri said at a press conference.

Toll from Assam floods rises to 62 after eight more residents die: Over 30 lakh persons in 32 districts have been affected by floods in the state till now.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya promises security jobs to Agniveers, Opposition criticises him: On Friday, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said that Agnipath recruits will be trained with the skills of drivers, electricians, washermen and barbers.

Four militants killed in separate gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara and Kulgam: One of those killed in Kupwara is a Pakistani and associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group.

Bihar is burning but BJP and JD(U) are fighting, says Prashant Kishor amid protests due to Agnipath scheme: The Centre said it did not offer concessions for those who will serve under the new recruitment plan because of widespread demonstrations.

SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing in Patna after wing catches fire: The Delhi-bound flight had 185 passengers on board. All of them were safely evacuated.

Islamic State says attack on Kabul gurdwara was in support of Prophet Muhammad: On Friday, the outfit had warned of an attack on Hindus in response to disparaging remarks about the Prophet made by two BJP spokespersons.

In Uttar Pradesh, 415 arrested for protests against remarks about Prophet Muhammad: Twenty FIRs have been registered in 10 districts in connection with the violence on June 3 and June 10.

Karnataka Congress leader’s home vandalised for allegedly defaming Hindu gods: A complaint is filed against V Shylaja Amarnath for hurting religious sentiments and creating communal tension.

India does not need selective outrage on intolerance, says envoy to United Nations: The country has faced backlash from Muslim-majority nations for derogatory comments made by Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons about Prophet Muhammad.

