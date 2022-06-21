A look at the top headlines of the day:

Uddhav Thackeray calls Cabinet meeting on Wednesday amid Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is in Surat with several party’s MLAs amid speculation about them breaking away from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena removed him from chief whip post. NDA picks Draupadi Murmu, Opposition names Yashwant Sinha for presidential polls: Elections to choose the next president will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21. Toll rises to 82 in Assam floods, over 2 lakh persons in relief camps: More than 47 lakh residents have been adversely affected by the deluge.

Mob disrupts Yoga Day event organised by Indian embassy in Maldives: Six persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

51 persons killed by Assam Police since May 2021, government tells High Court: The Gauhati High Court had directed the Home Department to file a response after a plea alleged fake encounters in the state.

Mumbai court grants bail to three accused persons in case related to online ‘auction’ of Muslim women: With this development, all those arrested by the Mumbai Police in the case have been granted bail.

Regimental system will remain under Agnipath scheme, says Ajit Doval: The national security advisor said that only two or three caste-based regiments were left in India and described the system as a ‘colonial legacy’.

Three CRPF personnel killed in Maoist ambush in Odisha, say officials: Two sub inspectors and a constable died, while several others suffered injuries.

Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning for fifth day in National Herald case: The agency has interrogated the Congress leader for more than 40 hours over four days since June 13.

Four militants killed in separate gunfights in Baramulla and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir: One of them belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit and was involved in the killing of a police officer a few days ago.

