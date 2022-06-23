The big news: Sena says it will consider quitting Congress-NCP alliance, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Toll due to floods in Assam has increased to 101, and AIADMK members favoured K Palaniswami as their sole leader in council meeting.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Sanjay Raut asks MLAs to return to Mumbai, says Sena will consider quitting Congress-NCP alliance: He gave the rebel leaders a 24-hour deadline to come back from Guwahati, where they are camping with minister Eknath Shinde.
- Toll rises to 101 due to floods in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Silchar on Thursday: The deluge has adversely affected 54,57,601 persons across 32 districts of the state.
- Members favour K Palaniswami as sole leader in AIADMK council meeting, Panneerselvam walks out: The party has been facing an internal tussle for power between the two leaders.
- Sushant Rajput death: NCB files draft charges against Rhea Chakraborty and others in drugs case: The prosecution said it has kept all charges against the accused as mentioned in the chargesheet filed in March last year.
- Poliovirus found in sewage samples in London: Poliovirus found in sewage samples in London.
- Rupee hits all-time low of 78.32 against dollar: It had ended at the same value in the last session.
- Low voter turnout recorded in Punjab’s Sangrur bye-polls, highest in Tripura’s Jubarajnagar: A policeman was stabbed and a journalist was beaten up in Tripura.
- China’s exports to India rose by 45.51% in 2021-’22 despite border tensions, shows data: Notably, India’s exports to China grew by 0.61% in the same period.
- US Congresswoman introduces resolution about ‘worsening treatment’ of minorities in India: Ilhan Omar urged the US Secretary of State to designate India as a ‘country of particular concern’ because of its human rights record.
- Delhi LG suspends deputy secretary in CMO, two other officials for alleged corruption charges: BJP leader Adesh Gupta alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ‘silently watched the whole show’.