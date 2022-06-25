The big news: Gujarat Police detain activist Teesta Setalvad in Mumbai, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The toll from the floods in Assam rose to 118, and Eknath Shinde-led rebel MLAs name their faction ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Gujarat Police take Mumbai activist Teesta Setalvad into custody for alleged forgery: She had pursued cases against Prime Minister Narendra Modi related to the 2002 riots.
- Toll rises to 118 in Assam floods, situation still grim in Silchar: The town was submerged for the sixth straight day, officials said.
- Eknath Shinde-led rebel MLAs name their faction ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’: Meanwhile, sixteen rebel Shiv Sena MLAs got disqualification notices and were asked to reply by Monday.
- Arrested IAS officer’s son dies of bullet wounds, family alleges foul play: The incident took place when a team of the Punjab vigilance bureau had arrived at Sanjay Popli’s home to conduct a search in a corruption case against him.
- Nupur Sharma again skips Kolkata Police summons for her remarks about Prophet Muhammad: The suspended BJP leader cited apprehensions that she will be assaulted if she visits the city.
- Shanta Gokhale, Kumar Nawathe among winners of Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation 2021: Twenty-two works in as many languages were chosen by the executive committee of literary organisation for the awards.
- Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by bullets fired by Israeli soldiers, says UN: Several ‘seemingly well-aimed bullets’ were fired at her even after Akleh made efforts to show that she was a member of the press, an investigation showed.
- Covovax gets expert panel nod for use among children aged between 7 and 11 in India against Covid-19: The recommendation has been sent to Drugs Controller General of India for final approval.
- Do not extend free ration scheme launched during pandemic, Department of Expenditure advises Centre: The department of the finance ministry cited financial and food security concerns to warn against extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.
- Seven aborted foetuses found in a canister in Karnataka’s Belagavi district: The state health department has ordered an inquiry into the incident.