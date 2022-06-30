The big news: Eknath Shinde appointed Maharashtra CM, Fadnavis his deputy, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mohammed Zubair moved Delhi High Court against four-day police remand, and eight dead after landslide hits Army camp in Manipur.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Eknath Shinde takes oath as chief minister of Maharashtra: After orders from BJP central leadership, Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra deputy chief minister.
- Mohammed Zubair moves Delhi High Court against four-day police remand: The journalist was arrested on Monday on charges of hurting religious sentiments for a tweet he posted in March 2018.
- Eight dead, 50 missing as massive landslide hits Territorial Army camp in Manipur’s Noney district: Thirteen individuals have been rescued but bad weather was interrupting the mission, officials said.
- ISRO launches three Singapore satellites into orbit: This is the 55th mission of the space agency’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C-53.
- Hindutva bodies protest Udaipur killing raising saffron flags, chanting slogans: A terror gang and not an outfit could be involved in Udaipur killing, claims NIA
- Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes first Black woman judge in US Supreme Court: President Joe Biden, while nominating Jackson, had said that it was a historic moment for America.
- Varavara Rao approaches Supreme Court for permanent medical bail plea in Bhima Koregaon case: Any further incarceration would ring the death knell for him, the activist said.
- Conduct Covid-19 tests on 2% of international passengers, Centre tells states: All positive samples should be sent for genome sequencing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.
- Eleven Sikhs leave Afghanistan for India days after attack on Kabul gurdwara: The group carried the ashes of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in the attack on June 18.
- Fiscal deficit at 12.3% of the annual Budget target for 2022-’23 in May: For the current financial year, the government has projected that the deficit will come at 6.40% of the Gross Domestic Product.