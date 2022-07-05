A Delhi to Dubai SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing in Karachi on Tuesday afternoon after its fuel indicator malfunctioned, PTI reported. The flight had over 150 passengers on board. All of them are safe, ANI reported.

This was the sixth occurrence in the last 17 days of a SpiceJet flight making an emergency landing .

The Boeing 737 Max plane’s indicator showed an unusual reduction in the quantity of fuel left in the tank during the flight, PTI quoted unidentified officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation as saying. However, no leak could be detected in the fuel tank following an inspection carried out in Karachi.

A spokesperson for Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority said that the passengers have been taken to a transit lounge.

“Engineers are inspecting and trying to fix the problem in the aircraft,” the spokesperson said. “It will be given clearance for flight only after a clearance report by engineers is in.”

SpiceJet said that the aircraft made a normal landing in Karachi and no emergency has been announced. There had been no earlier reports of any malfunctioning in the aircraft, the airline said.

“Passengers have been served refreshments,” it said. “A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai.”

On July 2, a Delhi-Jabalpur SpiceJet flight returned to the national capital after crew members saw smoke in the cabin at a height of 5,000 feet. On June 19, an engine on a Patna-Delhi flight caught fire after a bird hit, causing it to return to Patna.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is carrying out investigations into all six incidents that have taken place in the past 17 days.