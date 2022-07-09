A look at the top headlines of the day:

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe says he will resign as protests intensify amid economic crisis: Wickremesinghe was appointed to the post on May 12. On Saturday, the agitation grew more severe as demonstrators stormed the president’s house. Toll from Amarnath cloudburst rises to 16, over 40 persons missing: There has been rainfall at the site, but it has not posed problems in rescue work, the National Disaster Response Force’s chief said. Gautam Adani group to participate in 5G spectrum auction: Reliance Jio and Airtel will also bid on July 26. After imposing Rs 51.72 crore fine on Amnesty India, ED books organisation in money-laundering case: On Friday, the central agency had alleged that the human rights organisation’s working model is used to route foreign funds in the guise of business activities. Mohammed Zubair summoned by Lakhimpur Kheri court in Uttar Pradesh on July 11: The police sought a warrant from the court shortly after the journalist was granted interim bail in a separate case. VHP’s Haryana unit releases helplines to help Hindus procure arms licences for ‘self-defence’:A member of the organisation said that those who feel threatened by hate speech and disrespect to Hindu gods and rituals could call the number. Ahmedabad sessions court adjourns Teesta Setalvad’s bail plea till July 15: While the lawyers for the accused persons sought an early hearing, the prosecution asked for more time. Razorpay says it had enabled only domestic donations for Alt News: The company’s CEO said the firm complied with a police request for customer information because legal experts said it would have to do so. Elon Musk terminates deal to buy Twitter, microblogging platform vows legal action: The Tesla CEO said that he took the decision as Twitter did not provide enough information about the number of spam and fake accounts on its platform. Delimitation panel set up to redraw ward boundaries for Delhi civic polls: This will pave way for the city’s first municipal elections after the three corporations in the Capital were merged in May.