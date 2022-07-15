A look at the top headlines of the day:

‘Democracy can’t work unless citizens express views,’ says judge as it grants bail to Mohammed Zubair: The court granted bail to the Alt News co-founder on a bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of the same amount. Former Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa barred from leaving country: Meanwhile, the country’s ruling party said it will support acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe in the vote next week to elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s successor. Avoid contact with monkeypox patients, contaminated material, Centre tells international travellers: Travellers should see a doctor if they develop symptoms suggestive of monkeypox such as a fever or rashes, the Union health ministry said. Parliament can’t be used for strikes, protests, says Rajya Sabha secretariat in new rule: Opposition parties have held several demonstrations inside the House and in its premises during the last few sessions. Rupee recovers by 8 paise after touching record low of 79.99 against US dollar: The local currency had recorded new lows for four consecutive sessions since Monday. US House waives sanctions on India’s defence deals with Russia: The United States must stand with India in the face of escalating aggression from China, Congressman Ro Khanna said. 16-year-old girl gangraped in moving car in Delhi, three arrested: The accused persons allegedly filmed the assault. Mehbooba Mufti’s sister Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik as her abductor in 1989 case: She was freed in exchange for the release of five members of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front by the Indian government. Court orders police to file FIR against officers accused in Srinagar custodial death case: Muslim Muneer Lone’s family has alleged that he was tortured after being detained by the police on July 9 in a theft case. SC to hear on July 27 CBI plea against Kerala High Court pre-arrest bail order in ISRO espionage case: The High Court had set aside a 60-day time limit imposed on the anticipatory bail granted to Siby Mathews, the former director general of Kerala police.