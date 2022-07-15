The big news: Delhi court grants bail to Mohammed Zubair in 2018 tweet case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Former Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has been barred from leaving country, and Centre issued guidelines to manage monkeypox.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- ‘Democracy can’t work unless citizens express views,’ says judge as it grants bail to Mohammed Zubair: The court granted bail to the Alt News co-founder on a bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of the same amount.
- Former Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa barred from leaving country: Meanwhile, the country’s ruling party said it will support acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe in the vote next week to elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s successor.
- Avoid contact with monkeypox patients, contaminated material, Centre tells international travellers: Travellers should see a doctor if they develop symptoms suggestive of monkeypox such as a fever or rashes, the Union health ministry said.
- Parliament can’t be used for strikes, protests, says Rajya Sabha secretariat in new rule: Opposition parties have held several demonstrations inside the House and in its premises during the last few sessions.
- Rupee recovers by 8 paise after touching record low of 79.99 against US dollar: The local currency had recorded new lows for four consecutive sessions since Monday.
- US House waives sanctions on India’s defence deals with Russia: The United States must stand with India in the face of escalating aggression from China, Congressman Ro Khanna said.
- 16-year-old girl gangraped in moving car in Delhi, three arrested: The accused persons allegedly filmed the assault.
- Mehbooba Mufti’s sister Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik as her abductor in 1989 case: She was freed in exchange for the release of five members of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front by the Indian government.
- Court orders police to file FIR against officers accused in Srinagar custodial death case: Muslim Muneer Lone’s family has alleged that he was tortured after being detained by the police on July 9 in a theft case.
- SC to hear on July 27 CBI plea against Kerala High Court pre-arrest bail order in ISRO espionage case: The High Court had set aside a 60-day time limit imposed on the anticipatory bail granted to Siby Mathews, the former director general of Kerala police.