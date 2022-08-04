The big news: ED questions Mallikarjun Kharge, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Journalist Siddique Kappan was denied bail by the Allahabad HC, and Chief Justice NV Ramana recommended UU Lalit as his successor.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- ED questions Mallikarjun Kharge for over eight hours in National Herald case: The Congress MP said he was asked to appear before the agency when the Parliament session was underway.
- Journalist Siddique Kappan had no work in Hathras, says Allahabad HC while rejecting his bail plea: The Muslim journalist has been in jail for the past 670 days. He was arrested in October 2020 on his way to report on the Hathras gangrape case.
- Chief Justice NV Ramana recommends UU Lalit as his successor: If appointed, Justice Lalit will have a short tenure as the country’s top-most judge as he is due to retire on November 8.
- SC asks poll panel not to decide on Eknath Shinde faction’s claim for recognition as real Shiv Sena: Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the commission did not accept his request to stop proceedings while the court was hearing other cases about Maharashtra crisis.
- Sanjay Raut’s ED custody extended till August 8 in money-laundering case, his wife summoned: The Rajya Sabha MP was arrested on Sunday night after the Enforcement Directorate searched his house in Mumbai for nine hours.
- Labourer from Bihar killed in grenade attack by suspected militants in Pulwama: Two other residents of Bihar received injuries. The police have cordoned off the area.
- Uttar Pradesh suspends official who sent bulldozer to demolish businessman’s house: The sub-divisional magistrate claimed that the entrepreneur had received a notice of encroachment.
- Delhi HC rejects Ramdev’s clarification on Coronil, says it seems like a ‘pat on your own back’: The yoga guru had issued the statement after a doctors’ body filed a plea challenging his claim that the product could cure Covid-19 in seven days.
- China conducts live-fire military drills around Taiwan a day after Nancy Pelosi’s visit: Beijing believes that US authorities are supporting pro-independence camps and giving credence to the idea of Taiwan as a sovereign nation.
- British PM election rules changed over cybersecurity fears: The Conservative Party said its members will not be able to change their votes after they are cast in order to reduce the risk of fraud.