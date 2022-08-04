A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. ED questions Mallikarjun Kharge for over eight hours in National Herald case: The Congress MP said he was asked to appear before the agency when the Parliament session was underway.
  2. Journalist Siddique Kappan had no work in Hathras, says Allahabad HC while rejecting his bail plea: The Muslim journalist has been in jail for the past 670 days. He was arrested in October 2020 on his way to report on the Hathras gangrape case.
  3. Chief Justice NV Ramana recommends UU Lalit as his successor: If appointed, Justice Lalit will have a short tenure as the country’s top-most judge as he is due to retire on November 8.
  4. SC asks poll panel not to decide on Eknath Shinde faction’s claim for recognition as real Shiv Sena: Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the commission did not accept his request to stop proceedings while the court was hearing other cases about Maharashtra crisis.
  5. Sanjay Raut’s ED custody extended till August 8 in money-laundering case, his wife summoned: The Rajya Sabha MP was arrested on Sunday night after the Enforcement Directorate searched his house in Mumbai for nine hours.
  6. Labourer from Bihar killed in grenade attack by suspected militants in Pulwama: Two other residents of Bihar received injuries. The police have cordoned off the area.
  7. Uttar Pradesh suspends official who sent bulldozer to demolish businessman’s house: The sub-divisional magistrate claimed that the entrepreneur had received a notice of encroachment.
  8. Delhi HC rejects Ramdev’s clarification on Coronil, says it seems like a ‘pat on your own back’: The yoga guru had issued the statement after a doctors’ body filed a plea challenging his claim that the product could cure Covid-19 in seven days.
  9. China conducts live-fire military drills around Taiwan a day after Nancy Pelosi’s visit: Beijing believes that US authorities are supporting pro-independence camps and giving credence to the idea of Taiwan as a sovereign nation.
  10. British PM election rules changed over cybersecurity fears: The Conservative Party said its members will not be able to change their votes after they are cast in order to reduce the risk of fraud.