The big news: ISRO mission fails after satellites are placed in wrong orbit, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Chhattisgarh chief minister asked for extension of GST compensation, and Ashok Ghelot said death penalty is reason for murders after rapes.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Two satellites on board ISRO’s new rocket unusable after being placed in unstable orbit: The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-D1 blasted off at 9.18 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
- Extend GST compensation to states by five years, Chhattisgarh chief minister urges Centre at NITI Aayog meet: The meeting was attended by chief ministers of all the states except for Telangana’s K Chandrashekar Rao and his Bihar’s Nitish Kumar.
- Death penalty reason for increased murders after rapes, says Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: Delhi Commission for Women and Bharatiya Janata Party said that the Congress leader’s statement can adversely affect women’s safety.
- Eldhose Paul became the first Indian athlete to win triple jump gold medal in Commonwealth Games history: Abdulla Aboobacker won silver in the men’s triple jump while Sandeep Kumar won bronze in the men’s 10km racewalk.
- Democracy is gasping for breath in India, says Congress leader P Chidambaram: He also said he was of the opinion that Parliament has become dysfunctional.
- US, Australia and Japan urge China to cease military drills near Taiwan: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the island has outraged Beijing.
- Man attacked in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar allegedly for supporting Nupur Sharma: The victim had previous enmity with some of the assailants, according to the police.
- Mobile internet services suspended in Manipur for 5 days after clashes between students and police: Tension has been brewing in the state since the Biren Singh-led BJP government introduced the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Council 6th and 7th Amendment Bills.
- RCP Singh quits JD(U) after party seeks response on corruption allegations: The former Union minister said the Janata Dal (United) is a ‘sinking ship’ and its chief Nitish Kumar will never become the prime minister.
- Justice DY Chandrachud says being tolerant does not mean one should also accept hate speech: He made the remarks while addressing the convocation ceremony at the Gujarat National Law University.