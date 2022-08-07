A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Two satellites on board ISRO’s new rocket unusable after being placed in unstable orbit: The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-D1 blasted off at 9.18 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
  2. Extend GST compensation to states by five years, Chhattisgarh chief minister urges Centre at NITI Aayog meet: The meeting was attended by chief ministers of all the states except for Telangana’s K Chandrashekar Rao and his Bihar’s Nitish Kumar.
  3. Death penalty reason for increased murders after rapes, says Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: Delhi Commission for Women and Bharatiya Janata Party said that the Congress leader’s statement can adversely affect women’s safety.
  4. Eldhose Paul became the first Indian athlete to win triple jump gold medal in Commonwealth Games history: Abdulla Aboobacker won silver in the men’s triple jump while Sandeep Kumar won bronze in the men’s 10km racewalk.
  5. Democracy is gasping for breath in India, says Congress leader P Chidambaram: He also said he was of the opinion that Parliament has become dysfunctional.
  6. US, Australia and Japan urge China to cease military drills near Taiwan: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the island has outraged Beijing.
  7. Man attacked in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar allegedly for supporting Nupur Sharma: The victim had previous enmity with some of the assailants, according to the police.
  8. Mobile internet services suspended in Manipur for 5 days after clashes between students and police: Tension has been brewing in the state since the Biren Singh-led BJP government introduced the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Council 6th and 7th Amendment Bills.
  9. RCP Singh quits JD(U) after party seeks response on corruption allegations: The former Union minister said the Janata Dal (United) is a ‘sinking ship’ and its chief Nitish Kumar will never become the prime minister.
  10. Justice DY Chandrachud says being tolerant does not mean one should also accept hate speech: He made the remarks while addressing the convocation ceremony at the Gujarat National Law University.