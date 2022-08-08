The big news: RJD says open to alliance with JD(U) amid crisis in Bihar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The legal fraternity criticised Kapil Sibal for his comments about the judiciary, and the Monsoon Session ended four days before schedule.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Willing to form government with Nitish Kumar if he leaves BJP, says Rashtriya Janata Dal: Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan told JD(U) not to blame others for the purported rift with BJP.
- Kapil Sibal’s remarks that he has ‘no hope left in SC’ are contemptuous, says Bar Association: ‘If you think you will get relief from Supreme Court, you are hugely mistaken,’ the senior advocate had said on August 6.
- Monsoon Session of Parliament ends four days ahead of schedule: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said this was the seventh consecutive time the Parliament session has been cut short.
- Bulldozers demolish illegal structures outside the home of man who assaulted woman in Noida: Shrikant Tyagi claims to be a Bharatiya Janata Party leader. However, the ruling party has denied any association with him.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to appoint his Cabinet on Tuesday: This comes over 40 days after the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde and the BJP formed a new government in the state.
- Anchor Navika Kumar protected from coercive action by Supreme Court for remarks made by Nupur Sharma on Times Now: She has been booked for outraging religious feelings in four states.
- Human rights violations continue unabated in J&K, says forum led by former Delhi HC chief justice: A report by the forum said that anti-terror and sedition laws were being continuously used disproportionately against locals, political leaders and journalists.
- Those calling government welfare schemes ‘freebies’ are traitors, says Arvind Kejriwal: On July 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused the Opposition of promising ‘freebies’ for votes and described the act as ‘revdi culture’.
- Sanjay Raut remanded in judicial custody till August 22 in money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate has been investigating a case referred to as the Patra Chawl scam, which involves alleged fraud worth Rs 1,034 crore.
- Manipur government releases student leaders arrested for calling total shutdown in the region: They had demanded tabling of the Autonomous District Council Bill, in in the assembly. But the state government introduced two different bills, causing outrage.