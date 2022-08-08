A look at the top headlines of the day:

Willing to form government with Nitish Kumar if he leaves BJP, says Rashtriya Janata Dal: Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan told JD(U) not to blame others for the purported rift with BJP.

Kapil Sibal’s remarks that he has ‘no hope left in SC’ are contemptuous, says Bar Association: ‘If you think you will get relief from Supreme Court, you are hugely mistaken,’ the senior advocate had said on August 6.

Monsoon Session of Parliament ends four days ahead of schedule: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said this was the seventh consecutive time the Parliament session has been cut short.

Bulldozers demolish illegal structures outside the home of man who assaulted woman in Noida: Shrikant Tyagi claims to be a Bharatiya Janata Party leader. However, the ruling party has denied any association with him.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to appoint his Cabinet on Tuesday: This comes over 40 days after the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde and the BJP formed a new government in the state.

Anchor Navika Kumar protected from coercive action by Supreme Court for remarks made by Nupur Sharma on Times Now: She has been booked for outraging religious feelings in four states.

Human rights violations continue unabated in J&K, says forum led by former Delhi HC chief justice: A report by the forum said that anti-terror and sedition laws were being continuously used disproportionately against locals, political leaders and journalists.

Those calling government welfare schemes ‘freebies’ are traitors, says Arvind Kejriwal: On July 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused the Opposition of promising ‘freebies’ for votes and described the act as ‘revdi culture’.

Sanjay Raut remanded in judicial custody till August 22 in money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate has been investigating a case referred to as the Patra Chawl scam, which involves alleged fraud worth Rs 1,034 crore.

Manipur government releases student leaders arrested for calling total shutdown in the region: They had demanded tabling of the Autonomous District Council Bill, in in the assembly. But the state government introduced two different bills, causing outrage.

