Eighteen MLAs from the Maharashtra Assembly took oath as ministers on Tuesday morning as Eknath Shinde expanded his Cabinet more than a month after he was sworn in as the chief minister. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari administered oath to the MLAs at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Nine leaders each from Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena were assigned their portfolios on Tuesday, according to ANI. The portfolios have not been announced yet.

#MaharashtraCabinet | Nine BJP leaders and nine Shiv Sena leaders to take oath today in the state cabinet expansion, in Mumbai

In the days leading to the Cabinet expansion, a series of meetings took place between Shinde and the BJP leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NDTV reported.

Among prominent BJP leaders who were added to the Cabinet expansion on Tuesday are the party’s state unit chief Chandrakant Patil and former finance minister of Maharashtra, Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The swearing-in ceremony of the state cabinet is taking place at the Raj Bhavan. Governor @BSKoshyari will administer the oath of office and secrecy to newly appointed ministers.

Vikhe Patil, who joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in 2019 has also been included in the Cabinet. Senior Shiv Sena leaders like Deepak Kesarkar, Gulabrao Patil and Dada Bhuse also joined the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Shinde took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra on June 30 after he and several other Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled against party leader Uddhav Thackeray, toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis was appointed as Shinde’s deputy.

However till Tuesday, despite being in power for 40 days, the Cabinet consisted of only Shinde and Fadnavis.

Media reports had attributed the delay to the case pending in the Supreme Court between factions of Shiv Sena led by Thackeray and Shinde.

A legal battle is underway between the two groups to be recognised as the real Shiv Sena. The Thackeray-led faction has filed six petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the governor’s act of administering the oath of office to Shinde and questioning the election of the Maharashtra Speaker, among other things.