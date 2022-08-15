The big news: Corruption, misogyny must end, says Modi on Independence Day, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Prohibitory orders issued in Shivamogga after Hindus and Muslims clash over poster of VD Savarkar, and Mukesh Ambani received death threats.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- India facing challenges of corruption and nepotism, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Take a pledge to stop disrespecting women, Narendra Modi asks citizens in Independence Day speech.
- Prohibitory orders in Karnataka’s Shivamogga after Hindus, Muslims clash over Savarkar poster: Some Muslim men allegedly attempted to replace it with a picture of 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan.
- Mukesh Ambani, family get death threats, one detained: Security at the Reliance chairperson’s Mumbai home, Antilia, has been increased.
- Iran denies being involved in attack on Salman Rushdie: The author was stabbed in the neck and abdomen at an event in New York on Friday.
- Self-obsessed government trivialising sacrifices of freedom fighters, says Sonia Gandhi: On Sunday, the BJP had blamed India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Communist leaders for the country’s partition in 1947.
- Indians must not let ‘authoritarian arrogance’ undermine unity, says Manmohan Singh: Divisive politics may yield temporary benefits, but will impede the country’s progress, says the former prime minister.
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar promises 20 lakh jobs in Independence day speech: The announcement comes two days after his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, said that Bihar would soon become the state to provide most number of government jobs.
- China launches fresh military drills near Taiwan as US lawmakers visit island nation: Beijing believes that Washington officials support pro-independence camps and give credence to the idea of Taiwan as a sovereign nation.
- Bharat Biotech says its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine is safe, generates immune response: The jab, designated BBV154, was tested on 3,100 subjects across 14 locations in India.
- Assam will withdraw one lakh ‘minor cases’, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: The chief minister said this will reduce the burden on the judiciary.