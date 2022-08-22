A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Manish Sisodia claims BJP offered to drop cases against him if he joined the party: The Delhi deputy chief minister and 14 others have been booked by the CBI for alleged irregularities in a proposed new liquor policy for the capital city.
  2. Supreme Court seeks Gujarat government’s reply on Teesta Setalvad’s bail plea: A three-judge bench will hear the matter of interim relief to Setalvad on August 25, despite the proceedings pending before the Gujarat High Court.
  3. Bilkis Bano case convicts threatened witnesses while ‘frequently out on parole’, says report: Witnesses also claimed that some of the convicts had attended political events during parole.
  4. Farmer groups protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demand legal guarantee of MSP: Some agitators were detained at the Ghazipur border by the Delhi Police.
  5. Imams coming to Assam need to inform police, register on government portal, says CM: On Saturday, two Islamic clerics were arrested from Goalpara district on allegations of having links with a terror outfit affiliated to Al-Qaeda.
  6. Russia detains ISIS terrorist plotting to target ‘ruling circles of India’: In a video, the alleged suicide bomber said the attack was to be a retaliation to insult of the Prophet Muhammad.
  7. Opposition parties do not accept inclusion of non-locals as voters in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar said that the Union Territory could get 25 lakh more voters.
  8. SC Constitution bench to decide who controls administrative services in Delhi-Centre power tussle: The Union government has contended that it needs power to make transfers and postings of officials in Delhi as it is the country’s capital.
  9. SC stays order to file rape case FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain: Last week, the Delhi High Court had upheld a lower court order directing the police to register a case based on a woman’s complaint made in 2018.
  10. No plans to levy charges on UPI payments, clarifies finance ministry: The statement came four days after the Reserve Bank of India floated a discussion paper on levying a fee on payment platforms.