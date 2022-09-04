The Delhi Police on Sunday stepped up security in the national capital ahead of a Congress protest against price rise and unemployment, PTI reported.

The protest will be held at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to speak there.

Paramilitary forces will be deployed on the ground along with local police personnel. Metal detectors will also be placed at entry points of the venue.

Several roads around the Ramlila Maidan will remain closed on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police said. The Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, both sides of the Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg, the roundabout from Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road and the DDU-Minto Road red light point towards Kamla Market will remain closed, the traffic police said.

Visuals on Sunday showed Congress supporters gathering at the venue ahead of the rally.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that citizens today have to “think ten times” before buying essential commodities, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for this situation.

“The king is busy ensuring the earnings of his friends, while citizens are reeling under price rise,” he wrote on Twitter. The statement was a reference to allegations by the Congress that Modi has been favouring a few industrialists, at the cost of the welfare of citizens.

राजा मित्रों की कमाई में व्यस्त

प्रजा महंगाई से त्रस्त



आज, लोगों को ज़रूरत का सामान खरीदने से पहले भी दस बार सोचना पड़ रहा है। इन तकलीफों के लिए सिर्फ प्रधानमंत्री ज़िम्मेदार हैं।



हम महंगाई के खिलाफ आवाज़ें जोड़ते जाएंगे, राजा को सुनना ही पड़ेगा।#महंगाई_पर_हल्ला_बोल_रैली — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2022

Congress’ General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the rally on Sunday will conclude the year-long campaign of the party, The Telegraph reported. “...The Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 7 will also be a reflection of the pain and sufferings of the people,” he said.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on August 23 that the Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India march) will counter the “environment of hate” in the country. The tour will begin from Kanyakumari on September 7 and will culminate in Kashmir. Several civil society organisations, unions and activists will also take part in the march.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the march was a “Gandhi Parivar Bachao Andolan [save Gandhi family protest], ANI reported. “...We would like to tell them that only such a person can unite India, who can leave corruption,” he said.