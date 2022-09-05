The big news: Wikipedia restricts edits on Arshdeep Singh’s page, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Bengaluru reeled as heavy rains caused flooding in several parts of the city, and Liz Truss will become the next prime minister of the UK.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- After “Khalistan” added to cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s page, Wikipedia restricts edits on the article: The fast bowler’s page was edited with references to the separatist group after he dropped a catch in an India-Pakistan match on Sunday. The wrongful edits were removed “within minutes” and editing access to the article has been restricted to “trusted users”, Wikipedia said in a statement.
- Bengaluru hit by flooding, traffic jams after heavy rain: Six flights to the city from various destinations were diverted to the Chennai airport. This is the second time in the week that the city has been flooded following heavy rainfall.
- Liz Truss elected leader of Conservative Party, to be next UK prime minister: She secured 81,326 of the 1,72,437 votes cast, while her competitor Rishi Sunak got 60,399 votes.
- Cyrus Mistry was not wearing seat belt at time of accident, finds probe: The former Tata Sons chairperson and his co-passenger Jehangir Pandole were killed when their car rammed into a road divider on Sunday.
- Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wins trust vote, says “people buy ration but BJP buys legislators”: The Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha received 48 votes out of 81. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in Opposition with 26 MLAs, walked out during the voting.
- Police should not become arm of the executive, says Teesta Setalvad after release from jail: The activist walked out of an Ahmedabad jail on interim bail from the Supreme Court. She had been in custody for over two months.
- Can students wear whatever they want in institutions which have uniform, asks SC in hijab ban case: Advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the petitioners, questioned whether women could be denied education on the basis of the clothes they wear.
- Dalit student allegedly assaulted by upper caste teacher for touching his motorcycle: The alleged assault took place at Ballia district’s Higher Secondary School in Ranaupur on September 2. The teacher, Krishna Mohan Sharma, has been suspended after the allegations against him were found to be true.
- Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody extended till September 19 in money laundering case: The Rajya Sabha MP was arrested on July 31 after the Enforcement Directorate searched his house in Mumbai for nine hours.
- Chilean voters overwhelmingly reject progressive Constitution: The new charter that had more rights for women and indigenous persons sought to replace the Constitution adopted during the rule of dictator Augusto Pinochet.