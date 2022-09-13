A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Police officials, BJP leaders injured as they clash during protest march in Kolkata: The police used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the agitators marching toward the secretariat building in protest against the Trinamool Congress government.
  2. Eight out of ten Indian prisoners were awaiting trial in 2021, report shows: Out of the total undertrials in the country, 21.08% belonged to Scheduled Caste, 9.88% to Scheduled Tribes and 18% were Muslims. The report made the observation after analysing the Prisons Statistics India report 2021, which was released last month.
  3. India to host G20 Summit in September 2023: The country will assume the presidency of the intergovernmental forum from December. The G20 accounts for 85% of global gross domestic product, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.
  4. IPS officer Satish Verma, who led probe in Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case, dismissed from service: Verma has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision allowing Union home ministry to implement the dismissal order.
  5. 103rd amendment is fraud on Constitution,’ say petitioners challenging EWS quota: The provision is being seen as an instrument to protect the privileged, rather than safeguarding the marginalised, the lawyer for the petitioners said.
  6. Public spending on health fell to 1.28% of GDP in 2018-’19, shows government data: Meanwhile, out-of-pocket expenditure on health also declined from 1.62% of the gross domestic product in 2017-’18 to 1.52% in 2018-’19.
  7. Many lives could have been saved if Centre acted on time on Covid-19, says Parliament panel: The health committee said it was disappointed in the government for not anticipating the gravity of the second wave of the pandemic.
  8. Bengaluru municipal corporation’s failure to remove drain encroachments caused floods, says Karnataka HC: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike failed to perform its statutory duties, the High Court noted. On Tuesday, a demolition drive was conducted on illegal commercial and residential buildings in the Mahadevapura area.
  9. Child rights body seeks action against Congress for alleged misuse of minors in Bharat Jodo Yatra: The NCPCR told the Election Commission that it has received complaints that the party was using children as political tools.
  10. ‘Congress is finished,’ says Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat: The Delhi chief minister is on a two-day visit to the state to campaign for the Assembly elections early next year.