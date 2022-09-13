The big news: BJP members clash with police in Kolkata, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A report showed that eight out of 10 Indian prisoners last year were undertrials, and India announced it will host the G20 summit next year.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Police officials, BJP leaders injured as they clash during protest march in Kolkata: The police used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the agitators marching toward the secretariat building in protest against the Trinamool Congress government.
- Eight out of ten Indian prisoners were awaiting trial in 2021, report shows: Out of the total undertrials in the country, 21.08% belonged to Scheduled Caste, 9.88% to Scheduled Tribes and 18% were Muslims. The report made the observation after analysing the Prisons Statistics India report 2021, which was released last month.
- India to host G20 Summit in September 2023: The country will assume the presidency of the intergovernmental forum from December. The G20 accounts for 85% of global gross domestic product, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.
- IPS officer Satish Verma, who led probe in Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case, dismissed from service: Verma has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision allowing Union home ministry to implement the dismissal order.
- ‘103rd amendment is fraud on Constitution,’ say petitioners challenging EWS quota: The provision is being seen as an instrument to protect the privileged, rather than safeguarding the marginalised, the lawyer for the petitioners said.
- Public spending on health fell to 1.28% of GDP in 2018-’19, shows government data: Meanwhile, out-of-pocket expenditure on health also declined from 1.62% of the gross domestic product in 2017-’18 to 1.52% in 2018-’19.
- Many lives could have been saved if Centre acted on time on Covid-19, says Parliament panel: The health committee said it was disappointed in the government for not anticipating the gravity of the second wave of the pandemic.
- Bengaluru municipal corporation’s failure to remove drain encroachments caused floods, says Karnataka HC: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike failed to perform its statutory duties, the High Court noted. On Tuesday, a demolition drive was conducted on illegal commercial and residential buildings in the Mahadevapura area.
- Child rights body seeks action against Congress for alleged misuse of minors in Bharat Jodo Yatra: The NCPCR told the Election Commission that it has received complaints that the party was using children as political tools.
- ‘Congress is finished,’ says Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat: The Delhi chief minister is on a two-day visit to the state to campaign for the Assembly elections early next year.