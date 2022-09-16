A look at the top headlines of the day:

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in Delhi Waqf Board corruption case: The Anti-Corruption Branch claimed it found two unlicensed pistols and Rs 24 lakh in cash during raids at multiple locations linked to the legislator. Now is not an era of war, Narendra Modi tells Vladimir Putin: The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand. Less than 3% arrests under UAPA resulted in conviction between 2015 and 2020, shows report: The People’s Union of Civil Liberties study also shed light on loose definitions of provisions in the law and the problems with data presented by the Centre. Mohammed Zubair’s tweet against a particular community, can incite violence, Delhi Police tell HC: The police were referring to his 2018 tweet for which the Alt News co-founder was arrested on June 27 this year on charges of hurting religious sentiments. Jignesh Mevani, 18 others sentenced to six months in prison in 2016 protest case: The Independent MLA and other convicted persons were demanding that an under-construction building of the Gujarat University be named after BR Ambedkar. Sensex loses 1,093 points, Nifty down nearly 2% as equity markets fear recession: On Friday, the World Bank said that several historical indicators of a global recession were flashing warnings. Amarinder Singh to join BJP, merge his party Punjab Lok Congress on September 19: The former chief minister of Punjab had met Home Minister Amit Shah on September 12. Supreme Court seeks Centre’s stand on appeals against Delhi HC’s split verdict on Marital rape: The court agreed to hear the case in February 2023 and clubbed all pending matters to criminalise marital rape. Nine killed in Lucknow as wall collapses due to heavy rain: Several parts of the city have been waterlogged. Adani Group acquires Ambuja and ACC to become India’s second-largest cement maker: The group acquired Switzerland-based Holcim’s 63.1% stake in Ambuja Cements and 54.5% holding in ACC Limited.