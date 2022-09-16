The big news: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in corruption case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi told Vladimir Putin that now is not an era of war, and less than 3% of those held under UAPA were convicted between 2015-’20.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in Delhi Waqf Board corruption case: The Anti-Corruption Branch claimed it found two unlicensed pistols and Rs 24 lakh in cash during raids at multiple locations linked to the legislator.
- Now is not an era of war, Narendra Modi tells Vladimir Putin: The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.
- Less than 3% arrests under UAPA resulted in conviction between 2015 and 2020, shows report: The People’s Union of Civil Liberties study also shed light on loose definitions of provisions in the law and the problems with data presented by the Centre.
- Mohammed Zubair’s tweet against a particular community, can incite violence, Delhi Police tell HC: The police were referring to his 2018 tweet for which the Alt News co-founder was arrested on June 27 this year on charges of hurting religious sentiments.
- Jignesh Mevani, 18 others sentenced to six months in prison in 2016 protest case: The Independent MLA and other convicted persons were demanding that an under-construction building of the Gujarat University be named after BR Ambedkar.
- Sensex loses 1,093 points, Nifty down nearly 2% as equity markets fear recession: On Friday, the World Bank said that several historical indicators of a global recession were flashing warnings.
- Amarinder Singh to join BJP, merge his party Punjab Lok Congress on September 19: The former chief minister of Punjab had met Home Minister Amit Shah on September 12.
- Supreme Court seeks Centre’s stand on appeals against Delhi HC’s split verdict on Marital rape: The court agreed to hear the case in February 2023 and clubbed all pending matters to criminalise marital rape.
- Nine killed in Lucknow as wall collapses due to heavy rain: Several parts of the city have been waterlogged.
- Adani Group acquires Ambuja and ACC to become India’s second-largest cement maker: The group acquired Switzerland-based Holcim’s 63.1% stake in Ambuja Cements and 54.5% holding in ACC Limited.