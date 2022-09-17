The big news: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sent to four-day police custody, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: PM Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs at Kuno National Park, and Vernon Gonsalves withdrew his medical bail plea in Elgar Parishad case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Amanatullah Khan sent to four days in policy custody in Delhi Waqf Board corruption case: The legislator was arrested on Friday, hours after the Anti-Corruption Branch raided multiple locations related to him and allegedly found Rs 24 lakh in cash.
- PM Narendra Modi releases eight cheetahs at Kuno National Park: The feline species has been reintroduced in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.
- Vernon Gonsalves withdraws medical bail plea in Elgar Parishad case: The activist filed an affidavit urging the court to ensure he is not sent back to jail till he recovers. He is in hospital after contracting dengue in prison.
- Nirmala Sitharaman right in asking banks to use local languages, says P Chidambaram: The finance minister should give the same advice to other customer-oriented businesses, the Congress leader adds.
- ED files chargesheet against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money-laundering case: The agency opposed bail plea of the Shiv Sena leader contending that he could influence witnesses and tamper with evidence.
- Tamil Nadu shopkeeper, village head arrested for barring Dalit children from buying candies: The shopkeeper said it was decided in a village meeting not to sell anything to persons from the Scheduled Community.
- Andhra Pradesh moves Supreme Court challenging HC order declaring Amaravati as the only capital: The High Court had said in its March order that the state legislature does not have the power to divide or shift the capital.
- Manipur panel will review new books on state’s history, culture to ensure accuracy: The Higher and Technical Education Department claimed that some books have distorted facts about the state and could create disharmony.
- Court sends Partha Chatterjee to CBI custody till September 21 in Bengal recruitment scam: The former West Bengal education minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 23.
- Sri Lanka court names former President Maithripala Sirisena suspect in Easter Sunday attacks: Sirisena was the president of Sri Lanka when nine suicide bombers carried out a series of blasts at three churches and several luxury hotels in Sri Lanka.