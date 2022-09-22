A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Over 100 arrested in anti-terror raids against Popular Front of India in 11 states: A Delhi court remanded 18 persons in NIA custody for four days, and a Mumbai court sent five others to five-day custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.
  2. Rupee hits lifetime low of 80.86 against US dollar: The currency slipped by 90 paise a day after the US Federal Reserve raised its interest rates by 75 basis points to tackle soaring prices.
  3. Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas challenging Karnataka HC order upholding hijab ban: In March, the High Court had upheld the state government’s ban on wearing hijabs in schools and colleges and held that headscarves were not essential to Islam.
  4. Centre’s draft Bill proposes to regulate OTT platforms by bringing them under telecom services: Telecom operators say voice call options by platforms such as WhatsApp and Signal are ‘perfect substitutes’ to their services and that they are losing revenue.
  5. Varanasi court issues notice to Muslim side on plea for carbon dating of ‘shivling’ in Gyanvapi case: The court dismissed an application of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, asking for eight weeks time to prepare for the next hearing.
  6. Reservation is for social upliftment, not poverty alleviation, says chief justice in EWS quota hearing: UU Lalit made the remarks after a counsel argued in favour of the 10% quota, saying that it is in line with the transformative goals of the Constitution.
  7. Most Indians trust news they receive on WhatsApp, finds Reuters study: The study showed that 70% of those who held a favourable opinion about Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that they trust news on WhatsApp.
  8. J&K administration to stop salaries of Kashmiri Pandit employees on strike: Since May, the protestors have been demanding that they be relocated to safer places outside the Valley.
  9. Congress issues notification for party president polls: The election will take place on October 17 and the results will be announced two days later.
  10. New York attorney general files lawsuit against Donald Trump for lying about his assets: Trump’s three children, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, are also named as accused.