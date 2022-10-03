A look at the top headlines of the day:

India claims ‘vandalism’ of Toronto park sign is hate crime but police deny any such incident: The builder had placed a blank sign as a placeholder till the Shri Bhagavad Gita Park board was installed, officials said.

IAF scrambles fighter jets after bomb scare on Iran-China flight while in Indian airspace: The civilian plane was offered the option to land at Jaipur or Chandigarh but the pilots refused to divert, according to the Air Force.

Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo: He won the award for his discoveries on human evolution.

India’s factory growth dipped to a three-month low in September, says survey: The S&P Global India Services Purchase Managers’ Index, however, noted that the output continued to expand.

S Jaishankar’s terrorism remarks show Indian leaders’ obsession to concoct facts, says Pakistan: On Saturday, the foreign minister had alleged that ‘no other country practices terrorism’ like Pakistan does.

G-23 was a media creation, never actually existed, claims Shashi Tharoor: The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who was said to be a part of the G-23 group, is a candidate for the post of the Congress president.

India rarely sees any accountability from state during targeted violence, says Teesta Setalvad: The activist said that survivors of such violence undergo several difficulties to ensure punishment is meted out to those involved in the crimes.

Bhagwant Mann wins confidence motion in Punjab Assembly amid walkout by Congress: The Aam Aadmi Party government received 93 votes in favour out of 117.

Iran’s supreme leader blames US, Israel in first comments on anti-regime protests: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the sight of women removing and burning their headscarves after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was ‘not normal’.

British PM Liz Truss withdraws proposal to cut taxes for high-earning citizens: On September 23, the newly-elected prime minister had proposed a tax reduction for citizens with annual incomes of £150,000 (Rs 1.3 crore) or more.

