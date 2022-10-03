The big news: Canada rejects India’s claims of hate crime at Toronto park, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Indian Air Force scrambled fighter jets after a bomb scare on an Iran-China flight, and a Swedish scientist won Nobel Prize in Medicine.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- India claims ‘vandalism’ of Toronto park sign is hate crime but police deny any such incident: The builder had placed a blank sign as a placeholder till the Shri Bhagavad Gita Park board was installed, officials said.
- IAF scrambles fighter jets after bomb scare on Iran-China flight while in Indian airspace: The civilian plane was offered the option to land at Jaipur or Chandigarh but the pilots refused to divert, according to the Air Force.
- Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo: He won the award for his discoveries on human evolution.
- India’s factory growth dipped to a three-month low in September, says survey: The S&P Global India Services Purchase Managers’ Index, however, noted that the output continued to expand.
- S Jaishankar’s terrorism remarks show Indian leaders’ obsession to concoct facts, says Pakistan: On Saturday, the foreign minister had alleged that ‘no other country practices terrorism’ like Pakistan does.
- G-23 was a media creation, never actually existed, claims Shashi Tharoor: The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who was said to be a part of the G-23 group, is a candidate for the post of the Congress president.
- India rarely sees any accountability from state during targeted violence, says Teesta Setalvad: The activist said that survivors of such violence undergo several difficulties to ensure punishment is meted out to those involved in the crimes.
- Bhagwant Mann wins confidence motion in Punjab Assembly amid walkout by Congress: The Aam Aadmi Party government received 93 votes in favour out of 117.
- Iran’s supreme leader blames US, Israel in first comments on anti-regime protests: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the sight of women removing and burning their headscarves after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was ‘not normal’.
- British PM Liz Truss withdraws proposal to cut taxes for high-earning citizens: On September 23, the newly-elected prime minister had proposed a tax reduction for citizens with annual incomes of £150,000 (Rs 1.3 crore) or more.