Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday ordered an investigation into the Aam Aadmi Party government’s free electricity scheme in the national capital, reported PTI.

Saxena directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to conduct an inquiry over the alleged non-implementation of power subsidy payment to consumers through Direct Benefit Transfer as ordered by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission in 2018. The Delhi government has been asked to submit a report within a week.

Soon after Saxena ordered the inquiry on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to obstruct the power subsidy scheme in the national capital ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party has promised 300 units of free electricity per month, free education in government schools, Rs 1,000 allowance to women and monthly stipend to new lawyers in its election campaign in Gujarat.

“Gujarat is liking the free electricity guarantee of AAP,” Kejriwal said on Twitter. “That’s why BJP wants to stop free electricity in Delhi. People of Delhi, have faith. I will not let your free electricity stop under any circumstances. People of Gujarat, I assure you that if the government is formed, your electricity will also be free from March 1.”

गुजरात को “आप” की फ्री बिजली गारंटी खूब पसंद आ रही है। इसलिए बीजेपी दिल्ली में फ्री बिजली रोकना चाहती है



दिल्ली के लोगों, भरोसा रखना।मैं आपकी फ्री बिजली किसी हालत में रुकने नहीं दूँगा



गुजरात के लोगों, आपको विश्वास दिलाता हूँ कि सरकार बनने पर 1 मार्च से आपकी भी बिजली फ्री होगी — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 4, 2022

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that Saxena has been making “politically motivated” decisions by ordering investigations into different issues one after another, reported PTI.

In a letter addressed to Saxena, the AAP leader said that the lieutenant governor has no power to issue orders on any matters concerning the Delhi government, except for land, police and law and order.

Sisodia also said that Saxena has been regularly ordering investigations into decisions taken by the elected government in Delhi and described them as unconstitutional.

The recent investigation order came three months after Saxena had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to look into the Delhi government’s liquor policy. The central agency has named Sisodia as an accused in the case.

Last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested businessman and head of AAP’s communication desk Vijay Nair in the case.

The AAP has been pitching itself as the main contender to the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two months. The AAP will be contesting on all 182 Assembly seats in the state.

During a press conference in Gujarat on Sunday, Kejriwal had claimed that according to an Intelligence Bureau report his party can form the government in Gujarat if elections were to be held that day.