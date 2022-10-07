The big news: Rupee closes at all-time low of 82.33 against US dollar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A report said the Centre’s response to Delhi riots was wholly inadequate, and Belarus, Ukraine and Russian activists win Nobel Peace Prize.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Rupee falls 15 paise to close at all-time low of 82.32 against US dollar: On Thursday, the Indian currency had ended below the 82-mark for the first time.
- Centre’s response to Delhi violence was wholly inadequate, says citizens’ committee: The Union home ministry failed to take effective steps to control communal violence although it controls the Delhi Police, the panel said.
- Nobel Peace Prize won by Belarus activist Ales Bialiatski, Russian and Ukrainian human rights groups: The two organisations sharing this year’s prize are Russia’s Memorial and Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties.
- ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.54 crore in money-laundering case against Amnesty India: The central agency issued a provisional order against Indians for Amnesty International Trust that is linked to the human rights organisation.
- Indian authorities use abusive punishments against Muslims, says Human Rights Watch: The statement came days after videos of police in Gujarat’s Kheda district beating Muslim men were shared on social media.
- Centre asks Chief Justice of India UU Lalit to recommend successor: As per seniority, Justice DY Chandrachud is next in line to become the country’s top-most judge.
- Indians are the largest group which overstays visa, says UK home secretary Suella Braverman: In response, the Indian High Commission in the UK said that action has been initiated in all cases of visa overstay.
- Uttarkashi avalanche toll rises to 26 as seven more bodies recovered: Three trainee mountaineers are still missing.
- Using only English and Hindi for government recruitment exam is against democratic spirit, says Kanimozhi: The Centre is discriminating against regional languages, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said.
- RBI to soon launch pilot project of digital rupee: In a concept paper, the Reserve Bank of India said the e-rupee will be freely convertible against commercial bank money.