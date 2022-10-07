A look at the top headlines of the day:

Rupee falls 15 paise to close at all-time low of 82.32 against US dollar: On Thursday, the Indian currency had ended below the 82-mark for the first time. Centre’s response to Delhi violence was wholly inadequate, says citizens’ committee: The Union home ministry failed to take effective steps to control communal violence although it controls the Delhi Police, the panel said. Nobel Peace Prize won by Belarus activist Ales Bialiatski, Russian and Ukrainian human rights groups: The two organisations sharing this year’s prize are Russia’s Memorial and Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties. ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.54 crore in money-laundering case against Amnesty India: The central agency issued a provisional order against Indians for Amnesty International Trust that is linked to the human rights organisation. Indian authorities use abusive punishments against Muslims, says Human Rights Watch: The statement came days after videos of police in Gujarat’s Kheda district beating Muslim men were shared on social media. Centre asks Chief Justice of India UU Lalit to recommend successor: As per seniority, Justice DY Chandrachud is next in line to become the country’s top-most judge. Indians are the largest group which overstays visa, says UK home secretary Suella Braverman: In response, the Indian High Commission in the UK said that action has been initiated in all cases of visa overstay. Uttarkashi avalanche toll rises to 26 as seven more bodies recovered: Three trainee mountaineers are still missing. Using only English and Hindi for government recruitment exam is against democratic spirit, says Kanimozhi: The Centre is discriminating against regional languages, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said. RBI to soon launch pilot project of digital rupee: In a concept paper, the Reserve Bank of India said the e-rupee will be freely convertible against commercial bank money.