A look at the top headlines of the day:

‘The Wire’ retracts articles about Meta: The news website had claimed that the BJP’s Amit Malviya holds special privileges that enable him to get posts removed from Instagram, which is owned by Meta.

Virat Kohli leads India to victory over Pakistan in T20 World Cup: He guided India to a stunning 4-wicket victory with his unbeaten 82 off 53 in Melbourne. Centre cancels foreign funding licence of two NGOs headed by Sonia Gandhi: The Modi government was recycling old charges to stop donations to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust, the Congress said.

Rishi Sunak joins race to replace Liz Truss as UK prime minister: The former chancellor has the support of over 100 Conservative MPs, a report said.

Health worker allegedly raped at knifepoint near Manendragarh in Chhattisgarh: The police have apprehended a 17-year-old boy and two of his associates in the case.

Opposition demands action against BJP minister V Somanna for slapping woman in viral video: After uproar, Kempamma denied being slapped by the minister.

Xi Jinping re-elected as Chinese Communist Party’s general secretary for third term: Besides Xi, only party founder Mao Zedong has been elected thrice to the post.

Delhi air quality remains in ‘poor’ category, smog envelops parts of city: Official data showed that the national capital recorded an air quality index of 251 at 6.30 am.

Cyclone Sitrang likely to make landfall at Bangladesh coast on October 25, says weather department: The coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal may receive heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

Railway Police in Uttar Pradesh launch investigation after video shows men offering namaz in train: The video was shot by former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Kushinagar Deeplal Bharati, who alleged that the men caused inconvenience to other passengers.

