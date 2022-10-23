The big news: ‘The Wire’ retracts Meta investigation, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Virat Kohli takes India to incredible victory over Pakistan in T20 World Cup, and the Centre cancelled FCRA licence of NGOs linked to Congress.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- ‘The Wire’ retracts articles about Meta: The news website had claimed that the BJP’s Amit Malviya holds special privileges that enable him to get posts removed from Instagram, which is owned by Meta.
- Virat Kohli leads India to victory over Pakistan in T20 World Cup: He guided India to a stunning 4-wicket victory with his unbeaten 82 off 53 in Melbourne.
- Centre cancels foreign funding licence of two NGOs headed by Sonia Gandhi: The Modi government was recycling old charges to stop donations to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust, the Congress said.
- Rishi Sunak joins race to replace Liz Truss as UK prime minister: The former chancellor has the support of over 100 Conservative MPs, a report said.
- Health worker allegedly raped at knifepoint near Manendragarh in Chhattisgarh: The police have apprehended a 17-year-old boy and two of his associates in the case.
- Opposition demands action against BJP minister V Somanna for slapping woman in viral video: After uproar, Kempamma denied being slapped by the minister.
- Xi Jinping re-elected as Chinese Communist Party’s general secretary for third term: Besides Xi, only party founder Mao Zedong has been elected thrice to the post.
- Delhi air quality remains in ‘poor’ category, smog envelops parts of city: Official data showed that the national capital recorded an air quality index of 251 at 6.30 am.
- Cyclone Sitrang likely to make landfall at Bangladesh coast on October 25, says weather department: The coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal may receive heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.
- Railway Police in Uttar Pradesh launch investigation after video shows men offering namaz in train: The video was shot by former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Kushinagar Deeplal Bharati, who alleged that the men caused inconvenience to other passengers.