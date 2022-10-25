A look at the top headlines of the day:

Rishi Sunak appointed British prime minister, several ministers dropped in Cabinet reshuffle: Dominic Raab has been made deputy to Sunak, and Suella Braverman reinstated as the home secretary. India asks its citizens to leave Ukraine immediately: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine said that the citizens can contact its officials for any guidance needed to reach the country’s border areas. Google fined Rs 936 crore in second penalty in India in a week: The company abused its position to promote its own payments app and in-app payment system on the Play Store, the Competition Commission of India has alleged. ‘Lack of information is very disturbing,’ says India on abduction of two of its citizens in Kenya: While the Kenyan president’s advisor claimed that Zulfikar Ahmad Khan and Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai were killed, the country’s government has not confirmed it. Museum documenting culture of Bengali-origin Muslims sealed in Assam, two community leaders arrested: Authorities alleged that the Miya Museum had been set up by misusing premises handed over under the Centre’s housing scheme. Five arrested for blast inside car in Coimbatore, Opposition parties question MK Stalin: After finding explosive materials from the home of a dead man, the police suspect a terror angle in the case but have not confirmed it yet. Calling a woman ‘item’ is sexual harassment, rules Mumbai court: The term is derogatory and ‘objectifies women in a sexual manner’, the judgement noted. WhatsApp services resume after being down for over an hour: The messaging application became functional again around 2.40 pm Indian time. Kerala governor denies reports of barring four news channels from press conference: Reports had said that Kairali, Reporter, Media One and Jaihind television channels were barred from taking part in an interaction on Monday. At least 16 killed as Cyclone Sitrang hits Bangladesh, several low-lying areas inundated: The toll could be as high as 35 since many missing persons have not yet been declared dead by the authorities. About 10,000 houses across Bangladesh have been damaged, the government said.