Isudan Gadhvi is Aam Aadmi Party’s chief minister candidate for Gujarat Assembly elections:Assembly polls in Gujarat will be held be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The results will be declared on December 8. Imran Khan claims he was aware about plan to attack him: The former Pakistan prime minister was shot in the leg during a rally in Wazirabad on Thursday. Shiv Sena leader shot dead in Amritsar: The police have arrested an accused person and recovered his weapon. As several Twitter employees say they have been laid off, lawsuit filed against Elon Musk: In an email on Thursday, Twitter told its employees that its workforce will be reduced. Delhi civic polls to be held on December 4, results on December 7: The municipal elections in the National Capital would be the first since the three corporations of Delhi were merged. Former AAP leader Tahir Hussain charged in money laundering case related to 2020 Delhi riots: The court said that prima facie findings indicate that Hussain conspired to engage in money laundering and used the proceeds in the riots. Madras High Court allows RSS to hold rallies at 44 places on November 6: On Thursday, the Tamil Nadu Police had granted permission for only three places citing security concerns. Tihar jail chief transferred after conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s extortion allegation against AAP: He had claimed to have paid Rs 10 crore to AAP leader Satyendar Jain to secure protection inside Tihar Jail. Income Tax Department searches properties linked to two Jharkhand Congress MLAs: One of the MLAs, Kumar Jaimangal, alleged that the BJP had put pressure on tax officials to carry out the raids. Plea to make Hindi the official language of J&K and Ladakh dismissed: The High Court noted that it fell within powers of the executive to designate official languages.