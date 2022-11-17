The big news: Shraddha Walker murder accused will undergo narco test, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Uddhav Thackeray disagreed with Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on VD Savarkar, and Karnataka NGO accused of dishonestly getting voter data.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Delhi court allows narco analysis test on Aaftab Poonawala who killed Shraddha Walkar:The 28-year-old man was arrested on November 12 after he confessed to killing Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.
- Uddhav Thackeray says he does not agree with Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of VD Savarkar: The Congress leader had said that Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to the British during the freedom struggle and accepted pension.
- Congress files complaint on report about NGO taking voter data showing fake government ID in Karnataka: An investigation by news websites ‘The News Minute’ and ‘Pratidhvani’ showed that the Bengaluru civic body asked the NGO to conduct a voter awareness drive.
- Supreme Court agrees to list petition challenging collegium system of judicial appointments: The development comes month after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju described the existing system of appointing judges as ‘very opaque’.
- Gujarat HC advocates abstain from work to protest transfer of ‘upright, honest’ judge Nikhil Kariel: Justice Nikhil S Kariel has been transferred to the Patna High Court for administrative reasons.
- Challenge to suit seeking possession of Gyanvapi mosque dismissed by Varanasi court: The suit is different from the one filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to pray inside the mosque.
- AAP leader Satyendar Jain denied bail by Delhi court in money laundering case: The politician was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30.
- Assam CM is communalising scheme to grant land rights, alleges All India United Democratic Front: Under the Mission Basundhara 2.0 scheme, land rights would be given only to indigenous persons.
- National Green Tribunal issues notice to Mizoram government in stone quarry collapse case: The quarry, owned by a private firm on a lease, in Maudarh village of Hnahthial district collapsed on November 14 killing 11 persons.
- ‘I am a CM, will I flee?’ questions Hemant Soren as he appears before ED in alleged mining scam: On November 3, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader had skipped the summons issued by the central agency.