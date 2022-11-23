The big news: SC asks for files on appointment of new election commissioner, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Sporadic violence in Assam, Meghalaya after five die in police shooting, and a Congress leader filed a plea against the EWS quota in the SC.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC asks Centre for files related to appointment of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner: Goel was appointed to the post on November 19, a day after he was given voluntary retirement from service as a bureaucrat. The top court has said the government has hindered the Election Commission’s independence.
- Assam forest office, two vehicles in Meghalaya torched after police shooting: BJP’s North East Democratic Alliance has failed the region, the Congress has said after five civilians died in the shooting.
- Congress leader files petition asking SC to review 10% EWS quota: Jaya Thakur argued that the quota violates Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution as OBCs, SCs and STs cannot seek the benefits of the reservation.
- Shraddha Walkar murder gets media spotlight but these recent intimate partner violence cases did not: The National Crime Records Bureau listed ‘love affairs’ as the motive for murder in 1,566 cases in 2021.
- Waiting period for US tourist visa appointment reaches over 900 days in India: The US Department of State had said that it is ‘successfully lowering’ visa interview wait times worldwide, following closures during the pandemic.
- India made second-highest requests for user data from Meta, shows transparency report: Earlier this month, Facebook’s oversight panel raised concerns about content being removed against the Community Standards on the request of government bodies.
- Satyendar Jain approaches court to restrain media from broadcasting Tihar jail footage: The development came hours after the BJP tweeted CCTV visuals from Jain’s cell, which showed him eating.
- US panel says religious freedom is threatened in India: The commission reiterated its recommendation from April that the United States government should designate India as a ‘country of particular concern’.
- Azam Khan granted bail in 2019 hate speech case: On October 27, the Samajwadi Party leader was sentenced to three years in jail for making remarks about Chief Minister Adityanath.
- BJP suspends 12 rebel leaders for contesting against party ahead of Gujarat elections: On November 20, the party had suspended seven of its leaders for filing nominations as independent candidates for the first phase of the polls.
- Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case to be formally handed over to NIA soon, say Karnataka Police: The blast took place on November 17 inside a moving autorickshaw leaving two persons injured, including the accused man identified as Shariq.