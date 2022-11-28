A look at the top headlines of the day:

Supreme Court objects to Kiren Rijiju’s remarks about collegium system: The bench also asked why the government was not clearing names recommended by the collegium for judicial appointments. Manipal University bars professor from classes for comparing Muslim student to terrorist: A video of the student objecting to the professor’s remark was shared widely on social media. Men with swords attack Delhi Police van carrying Aftab Poonawala: The men, who claimed to be associated with Hindutva group Hindu Sena, have been detained. Woman and son arrested in Delhi for allegedly killing husband, chopping his body into 10 pieces: The accused persons disposed the body parts in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar over several days, the police said. Freedom of religion does not include fundamental right to convert others’ faith, Centre tells SC: The government said that fraudulent or induced conversion impinges on the right to freedom of conscience of an individual. In Kerala, 3,000 persons booked for attacking police station during protest against Adani port: The demonstration took a violent turn on Saturday after demonstrators prevented the Adani Group from resuming construction at the project site. Both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are assets to Congress, says Rahul Gandhi: Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh said the party will take tough decisions if needed amid a tussle between Gehlot and Pilot. Andhra Pradesh CM’s sister arrested after clash between her supporters and KCR party workers: YS Sharmila, the founder-president of YSR Telangana Party, allegedly made objectionable remarks about Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA P Sudarshan Reddy. Sensex rises over 211 points, Nifty touches record high of 18,562: During the day, Sensex had jumped 407.76 points or 0.65% to its highest intra-day peak of 62,701.40. Two European journalists arrested in China while covering protests against Covid-19 curbs: One of them, a BBC journalist, was allegedly assaulted by the police in Shanghai.