A look at the top headlines of the day:

BJP wins most seats ever by a party in Gujarat, Congress records worst performance: The BJP has won 155 seats, more than the Congress’ highest-ever tally of 149 in 1985, and the 127 seats the saffron party secured in 2002. Congress secures majority with 40 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jairam Thakur resigns as Chief Minister: The BJP has won 25 seats, while Independent candidates won the remaining three constituencies. BJP loses five out of seven bye-poll contests, Dimple Yadav wins from Mainpuri: The saffron party won the bye polls in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and Bihar’s Kurhani. Aam Aadmi Party will become a national party after Gujarat election results, says Manish Sisodia: A political outfit needs to be recognised in at least four states to earn the national party status. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale gets bail in ‘fake news’ case: The police had alleged that Gokhale had tweeted fake news about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Morbi to get political mileage. Court frames charges against journalist Siddique Kappan and six others in money laundering case: Kappan was arrested on October 5, 2020, along with three other men while they were travelling to Hathras. Collegium system of appointing judges is law of land and must be adhered to, SC tells Centre: The Supreme Court also said that comments against the judiciary by government functionaries are not well taken. Madhya Pradesh Police arrest author of book with purported ‘objectionable content’ about Hindus: Farhat Khan was arrested from Pune while she was undergoing dialysis in a hospital, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said. Former Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey gets bail in NSE phone tapping case: He was arrested in July after the ED launched a money laundering inquiry into a matter related to traders having preferential access to the stock exchange. Congress’ Jignesh Mevani wins Vadgam seat for second time: The constituency is represented by a candidate from the Scheduled Caste community.