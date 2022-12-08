The big news: BJP back in Gujarat with historic majority, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress wins Himachal Assembly elections, and BJP loses five out of seven bye-poll contests.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- BJP wins most seats ever by a party in Gujarat, Congress records worst performance: The BJP has won 155 seats, more than the Congress’ highest-ever tally of 149 in 1985, and the 127 seats the saffron party secured in 2002.
- Congress secures majority with 40 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jairam Thakur resigns as Chief Minister: The BJP has won 25 seats, while Independent candidates won the remaining three constituencies.
- BJP loses five out of seven bye-poll contests, Dimple Yadav wins from Mainpuri: The saffron party won the bye polls in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and Bihar’s Kurhani.
- Aam Aadmi Party will become a national party after Gujarat election results, says Manish Sisodia: A political outfit needs to be recognised in at least four states to earn the national party status.
- Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale gets bail in ‘fake news’ case: The police had alleged that Gokhale had tweeted fake news about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Morbi to get political mileage.
- Court frames charges against journalist Siddique Kappan and six others in money laundering case: Kappan was arrested on October 5, 2020, along with three other men while they were travelling to Hathras.
- Collegium system of appointing judges is law of land and must be adhered to, SC tells Centre: The Supreme Court also said that comments against the judiciary by government functionaries are not well taken.
- Madhya Pradesh Police arrest author of book with purported ‘objectionable content’ about Hindus: Farhat Khan was arrested from Pune while she was undergoing dialysis in a hospital, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.
- Former Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey gets bail in NSE phone tapping case: He was arrested in July after the ED launched a money laundering inquiry into a matter related to traders having preferential access to the stock exchange.
- Congress’ Jignesh Mevani wins Vadgam seat for second time: The constituency is represented by a candidate from the Scheduled Caste community.