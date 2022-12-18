A man has been detained in Jharkhand’ Sahibgunj district for allegedly killing his wife after the police recovered 12 of her body parts, reported ANI.

The detained man has been identified as Dildar Ansari.

The police said that the body was cut into 18 parts and a search is underway to find the remaining pieces.

Rubika Pahadi, the woman who was killed, was the second wife of Ansari, Santhal division Deputy Inspector General of Police Sudarshan Prasad Mandal said, according to ANI.

Mandal said that Ansari’s earlier marriage was the cause of the dispute between the couple that led to the murder. “The probe reveals the involvement of her husband,” he added.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sahibganj) Rajendra Kumar Dubey said some of the body parts were found in an abandoned house, reported News18.



According to the police, Ansari’s mother took Pahadi to her brother Moinul Ansari’s house in Borio village on Friday, where she was allegedly murdered. Her body was then cut into pieces with an iron-cutting machine and thrown at different locations.

The police’s allegations in this case are similar to those in the murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi. Walkar (26) from Mumbai was killed allegedly by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala in Delhi in May. He chopped her body into pieces and buried them at different places in the capital city, according to the police.

In another recent similar case, the Rajasthan Police said that a man identified as Anuj Sharma murdered his 64-year-old aunt Saroj Sharma last week in Jaipur and chopped her body into pieces. The authorities told mediapersons that Anuj Sharma confessed to the murder, and said that he killed his aunt after she refused to let him go to Delhi to attend an event.