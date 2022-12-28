A look at the top stories of the day:

Uzbekistan says 18 children died due to cough syrup made by Indian firm Marion Biotech: Preliminary investigation showed the syrup made by the Noida-based company contains ethylene glycol, a toxic substance, the country’s health ministry said. Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh released from jail after over a year: The Nationalist Congress Party leader had been in jail since November 2021 in connection with a corruption case registered by the CBI. Congress alleges security lapses, writes to Amit Shah about Rahul Gandhi’s safety: ‘The government should not indulge in vindictive politics,’ the party’s general secretary KC Venugopal told the Union home minister. PM Narendra Modi’s mother hospitalised in Ahmedabad: The UN Mehta Hospital Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said that the condition of the 99-year-old is stable. Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy cleared of sexual harassment charges linked to 2013 solar scam: With this, the CBI has exonerated all the accused persons, including Congress leader KC Venugopal, in the case. Centre owes over Rs 8,305 crore to states, Union Territories under MGNREGA, shows data: The bulk of the dues of the Centre is in the form of payments towards material costs, which amount Rs 7,306.53 crore. Russian tycoon found dead in Odisha hotel: In June, Pavel Antov had expressed his disapproval of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after a missile attack on a residential block in Kyiv. Maharashtra passes Lokayukta Bill that brings CM under ambit of anti-corruption body: The Lokayukta would need the approval of two-third of the total strength of the House to start an inquiry against any Cabinet minister. NIA arrests two men in Coimbatore car blast case: The explosion took place near a temple in Ukkadam, a sensitive area of the city, on October 23. ‘Basic principles of India under attack, a pit of hatred being dug,’ says Mallikarjun Kharge: At the Congress’ 138th foundation day, the party president said Indians are hit by inflation and unemployment but the Modi government is not bothered.