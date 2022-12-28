The big news: Uzbekistan says 18 children died due to India-made medicine, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was released from jail, and Congress wrote to Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi’s security.
A look at the top stories of the day:
- Uzbekistan says 18 children died due to cough syrup made by Indian firm Marion Biotech: Preliminary investigation showed the syrup made by the Noida-based company contains ethylene glycol, a toxic substance, the country’s health ministry said.
- Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh released from jail after over a year: The Nationalist Congress Party leader had been in jail since November 2021 in connection with a corruption case registered by the CBI.
- Congress alleges security lapses, writes to Amit Shah about Rahul Gandhi’s safety: ‘The government should not indulge in vindictive politics,’ the party’s general secretary KC Venugopal told the Union home minister.
- PM Narendra Modi’s mother hospitalised in Ahmedabad: The UN Mehta Hospital Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said that the condition of the 99-year-old is stable.
- Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy cleared of sexual harassment charges linked to 2013 solar scam: With this, the CBI has exonerated all the accused persons, including Congress leader KC Venugopal, in the case.
- Centre owes over Rs 8,305 crore to states, Union Territories under MGNREGA, shows data: The bulk of the dues of the Centre is in the form of payments towards material costs, which amount Rs 7,306.53 crore.
- Russian tycoon found dead in Odisha hotel: In June, Pavel Antov had expressed his disapproval of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after a missile attack on a residential block in Kyiv.
- Maharashtra passes Lokayukta Bill that brings CM under ambit of anti-corruption body: The Lokayukta would need the approval of two-third of the total strength of the House to start an inquiry against any Cabinet minister.
- NIA arrests two men in Coimbatore car blast case: The explosion took place near a temple in Ukkadam, a sensitive area of the city, on October 23.
- ‘Basic principles of India under attack, a pit of hatred being dug,’ says Mallikarjun Kharge: At the Congress’ 138th foundation day, the party president said Indians are hit by inflation and unemployment but the Modi government is not bothered.