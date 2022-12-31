The big news: Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Union minister warned companies against using wrong Indian map, and Mehbooba Mufti wrote to the chief justice on Centre’s ‘iron-fisted policy’.
A look at the top stories of the day:
- Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95: He was the first head of the Catholic Church since 1415 to have resigned.
- Use correct map of India if you want to continue working, Union minister warns companies: In a letter to the chief justice, the PDP president also said that the fundamental rights of J&K citizens have been arbitrarily suspended since 2019.
- In J&K, Centre’s ‘iron-fisted policy’ being justified in name of national security, says Mehbooba Mufti: In a letter to the chief justice, the PDP president also said that the fundamental rights of J&K citizens have been arbitrarily suspended since 2019.
- Core sector output increased by 5.4% in November, shows government data: The growth was driven by an increase in the production of cement, coal, electricity, steel and fertilisers.
- WHO urges China to share specific, real-time information on Covid-19: The health body has invited Chinese scientists to share data on coronavirus at a meeting scheduled for January 3.
- Assam merges four districts a day ahead of EC ban on creating new administrative units: The chief minister announced that Biswanath district will be merged with Sonitpur, Hojai with Nagaon, Bajali with Barpeta and Tamulpur with Baksa.
- ‘Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati want an India of love’, says Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra: The Congress leader said that the march is open for all those who wish to unite the country.
- NIA says it registered record 73 cases this year, arrested 456 persons: The cases filed in 2022 is 19.67% higher than 61 registered a year ago, the central agency said in a statement.
- North Korea fires three ballistic missiles, Seoul terms launch ‘grave provocation’: The launch of the short-range missiles took place a day after Seoul carried out a successful test of a solid-fuel space launch vehicle.
- Andhra Pradesh chief minister blames Chandrababu Naidu for stampede deaths: The police have filed a case saying that the public meeting had created a lot of deviations, which obstructed the officers and lead to stampede.