The big news: Homes of two MP traders razed for selling banned kite string, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Tata Group said Air India should have acted swifter after urination incident, and the PMO said an expert team will look into Joshimath crisis.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Homes of two businessmen demolished in MP after they were caught allegedly selling ‘Chinese manjha’: Sale, use and manufacture of ‘Chinese manjha’, or glass-coated kite strings, is banned in the country. The businessmen whose homes were destroyed have been identified as Mohammed Iqbal and Hitesh Bhojwani.
- Air India’s response after urination incident should have been swifter, says Tata Group: We will review and repair every process to prevent or address any incidents, said N Chandrasekaran, the chairperson of the conglomerate that owns the airline.
- Multi-disciplinary expert team to recommend measures to mitigate Joshimath crisis, says PMO: Two petitions have also been filed in the Supreme Court and the Delhi HC on the cracks that have developed in several homes of the town due to land subsidence.
- Delhi records minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius – lowest since January 2021: The India Meteorological Department said that cold wave conditions will persist in northwestern parts of the country till January 10.
- Court asks CBI to investigate Adani Enterprises bid for coal block in Jharkhand: In 2012, the company, along with two others, were allowed to place bids for a coal block in Jharia even as they were not eligible to do so.
- Samajwadi Party leader arrested in Lucknow for alleged objectionable remarks about BJP functionary: On January 4, BJP youth wing social media chief had accused unidentified Samajwadi Party members of making online threats to rape and kill her.
- Seven Congress MLAs take oath as CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet in Himachal Pradesh: With their induction, the total strength of Sukhu’s Cabinet has risen to nine. The portfolios of the newly-appointed ministers have not been announced yet.
- No patient with rare disease has benefited from Centre’s policy that assures financial help, says Varun Gandhi: He was referring to the National Policy for Rare Diseases aimed at helping families from prohibitively high expenses for treating rare diseases.
- Gautam Adani says his company operates in 22 states and not all of them are ruled by BJP: According to a 2020 report, since the BJP won the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, Gautam Adani’s net worth has increased by about 230% to over $26 billion.
- China drops mandatory quarantine for inbound travellers: The development marks a major step for China as it had largely closed its border since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.