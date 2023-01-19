A look at the top headlines of the day:

MEA says BBC documentary about Gujarat riots shows colonial mindset: The documentary claimed that a team sent by the British government found Narendra Modi had prevented the police from acting to stop violence against Muslims. SC collegium again recommends lawyer Saurabh Kirpal for appointment as Delhi High Court judge: A three-member collegium said that Kirpal’s appointment will add value to the court and provide inclusion and diversity. DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleges she was molested, dragged by drunk driver near AIIMS: Maliwal said that she was inspecting the situation of women’s security in the Capital when the incident took place. BJP’s Babita Phogat meets women wrestlers protesting against WFI president: On Wednesday, wrestler Vinesh Phogat had claimed that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexually harassed 10 to 12 women wrestlers. Air India bans Shankar Mishra for four months over urination incident: Initially, the airline had banned Mishra for 30 days. Six arrested in Madhya Pradesh for assaulting a Muslim man accused of molesting a girl: A viral video shows a group of men hitting the accused man with canes after asking him some questions. Uttar Pradesh government opposes Ashish Mishra’s bail plea in SC: The Supreme Court has reserved its order in the bail petition filed by the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra. Opposition leaders attend KCR’s rally, call for ouster of BJP in 2024 polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Pinarayi Vijayan, Akhilesh Yadav and D Raja were among the leaders present at the rally organised by the Telangana CM. Four arrested in Delhi for duping pensioners through fake website resembling government portal: The accused persons allegedly created a website resembling the Jeevan Pramaan portal, which provides digital life certificates. Jacinda Ardern to resign as New Zealand prime minister next month: The politician’s term ends on February 7, following which she will continue to remain an MP.