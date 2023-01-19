The big news: MEA terms BBC documentary on Gujarat riots as propaganda, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The collegium again recommended Saurabh Kirpal as a Delhi High Court judge, and Swati Maliwal alleged that she was molested near AIIMS.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- MEA says BBC documentary about Gujarat riots shows colonial mindset: The documentary claimed that a team sent by the British government found Narendra Modi had prevented the police from acting to stop violence against Muslims.
- SC collegium again recommends lawyer Saurabh Kirpal for appointment as Delhi High Court judge: A three-member collegium said that Kirpal’s appointment will add value to the court and provide inclusion and diversity.
- DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleges she was molested, dragged by drunk driver near AIIMS: Maliwal said that she was inspecting the situation of women’s security in the Capital when the incident took place.
- BJP’s Babita Phogat meets women wrestlers protesting against WFI president: On Wednesday, wrestler Vinesh Phogat had claimed that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sexually harassed 10 to 12 women wrestlers.
- Air India bans Shankar Mishra for four months over urination incident: Initially, the airline had banned Mishra for 30 days.
- Six arrested in Madhya Pradesh for assaulting a Muslim man accused of molesting a girl: A viral video shows a group of men hitting the accused man with canes after asking him some questions.
- Uttar Pradesh government opposes Ashish Mishra’s bail plea in SC: The Supreme Court has reserved its order in the bail petition filed by the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra.
- Opposition leaders attend KCR’s rally, call for ouster of BJP in 2024 polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Pinarayi Vijayan, Akhilesh Yadav and D Raja were among the leaders present at the rally organised by the Telangana CM.
- Four arrested in Delhi for duping pensioners through fake website resembling government portal: The accused persons allegedly created a website resembling the Jeevan Pramaan portal, which provides digital life certificates.
- Jacinda Ardern to resign as New Zealand prime minister next month: The politician’s term ends on February 7, following which she will continue to remain an MP.